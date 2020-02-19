BMW M8 with Custom Wheels Looks Like a Need for Speed Car

As if the BMW M8 wasn’t already an impressive car, someone decided to give it a virtual facelift, creating a GTA V mod that’s without a doubt worth a look.
As many GTA V players know already, these custom mods allow you to add new cars to the game, all thanks to the work of skilled designers from all over the world.
So what these designers most often do is use standard car models, apply a series of modifications as part of a digital tuning program, and then release the necessary files that other gamers can import in GTA V to enjoy their custom car designs in the game.
This is the case of this custom BMW M8 as well, which features several improvements that contribute to its sporty look. However, the most notable addition is the new set of wheels, which the designer claims helps create a model that he just calls BMW M8 Competition.
As you can see for yourselves in the photo gallery, the images look stunningly real, despite being just a bunch of screenshots made in GTA V, obviously with some extra edits. The one responsible for this custom BMW M8 is frzeditz, who previously created several other GTA V mods, including this Nissan 300ZX with a one-of-a-kind bodykit.
In a post on Instagram (embedded below), the designer says such a model should be built in real life, although this obviously is very unlikely.
BMW’s M8 itself is already an impressive car anyway. This model is less than one year old and is powered by the S63 V8 engine also used on other M cars, including the latest M5, X5M, and X6M. On the M8, however, it develops 600 horsepower, while the output is increased to 625 horsepower on the M8 Competition.
The latter can thus accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds before reaching a limited top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Probably one of the first slammed BMW M8 Competition in the world guys ! Yes its not real but look at that beauty, please someone make it in real life 1p Thanks to Rmod Customs for giving me that « private mod », it looks amazing man O - #bmwm #bmwm8 #bmwm8competition #bmwm8 #m8competition #f92 #work #workequip #baggedlife #baggeddaily #slammedsociety #slammedenuff #stanceworks #gtaphotography #gtaphoto