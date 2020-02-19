BMW M8 with Custom Wheels Looks Like a Need for Speed Car

View this post on Instagram

Probably one of the first slammed BMW M8 Competition in the world guys ! Yes its not real but look at that beauty, please someone make it in real life 1p Thanks to Rmod Customs for giving me that « private mod », it looks amazing man O - #bmwm #bmwm8 #bmwm8competition #bmwm8 #m8competition #f92 #work #workequip #baggedlife #baggeddaily #slammedsociety #slammedenuff #stanceworks #gtaphotography #gtaphoto

A post shared by ¢¯Þ34!.#%,/2$ (@frzeditz) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:42am PST