BMW M8 Gran Coupe Looks a Bit Artificial, Competition Even More So

Yes, I should wait for the official release of the BMW M8 Gran Coupe before reaching a final conclusion on the long-roof model's styling. And yes, the image we have here is a mere rendering. However, the press photos of the M8 GC can hardly deliver any surprises after we've seen the front and rear fascias in a recent leak and with the two-door models, which have already enjoyed their online debut, showing us what to expect.
So, coming across this rendering, I once again experienced the feeling I got when bringing you the said leaked photos, which showcased the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe in South Africa: the aesthetic differences between the M8 Gran Coupe concept car and the production model are greater than many aficioandos (myself included) expected.
For one thing, that splendid ducktail-style rear end of the concept, which showed organic lines, was replaced with a less aggressive approach. And since the Competition trim adds a carbon lip spoiler on top of the boot, it looks like it aims to achieve the same visual effect as the concept, but does this in an artificial manner (check out the gallery above to see the differences). In my book, this kind of "tuner" look should be left for the M Performance Parts.
Once again, I'll point out that while pedestrian impact protection rules put a lot of pressure on designers, there are also elements of the for-sale M8 GC that were modfied following the company's own decisions. And the kidney grilles are perhaps the best examples of this: it looks like these have become taller, matching the exagerated design we've seen no models such as the 7 Series and X7.
Hopefully, the tech front will make up for these visual limitations. And I'M not even talking about the 600 hp of the standard car or the 625 ponies of the Competition trim.
Instead, I'm referring to the two braking models. Sure, certain aficionados don't agree with this, as they believe the default mode should be the best. But this is simply BMW bringing racing solutions to the road (those who complain in the fashion mentioned above don't want to know about the two-digit ABS modes on racecars, for instance), which, at least in theory, is brilliant.
