BMW M8 Gran Coupe Looks a Bit Artificial, Competition Even More So

My latest edit, with the release of the new M8 Competition I thought I'd turn it into a Gran-Coupe..what do you think?! 👀 #Bmw #M8 #BmwM8 #M8Competition #8Series #Bmw8Series #XDrive #850i #BmwLife #SupercarsOfLondon #DCT #GranCoupe #G14 #G15 #G16 #M850i #M6 #BmwM6 #F13 #BmwM4 #GC #G20 #G30 #G80 #F90 #F36 #BmwM5 #CarThrottle #Render

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Jun 5, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT