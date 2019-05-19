BMW M8 Convertible Prototype Runs From Spy Photographers, Doesn't Disappoint

When you're a test driver and find yourself behind the wheel of a prototype, you might want to... test the vehicle around you, but you'll quickly find that aficioandos on the road might want to put you to the test. We've brought you an example of this yesterday, when we discussed the prototype of Ferrari's upcoming hybrid hypercar and we are now back on the topic to talk about the BMW M8 Convertible.

5 photos



As its M Performance name suggests, this is the X2 range-topper, with the turbo-four under the hood allowing the driver to make use of 306 ponies.



And while that is enough to leave your troubles behind and enjoy some quality time behind the wheel, the crossover was obviously no match for the 600+ horsepower of the M8 Convertible.



No, of course the two didn't drag race, even though that would've been hilarious. Instead, the tester behind the wheel of the big convertible got tired of the little games played by the spotters in the X2 M35i. And, as soon as the road conditions allowed it, the driver put the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 of the machine to good use.



Note that the stunt involves a hefty portion of the German Autobahn. And with this being one of the many derestricted sections, the X2 driver pushed the speedometer all the way in search of the lost prototype.



Speaking of the BMW M8, this offers multiple certainties, but also holds some mysteries. Sure, it will come in three body styles (Coupe,



