BMW M550i xDrive To Get Gasoline Particulate Filter In Europe

2 Feb 2018
After we heard the F80 M3 is going the way of the dodo because of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, BMW isn’t done yet with this sort of news. The NEDC-replacing WLTP will take its toll on the M550i xDrive too, but as opposed to the M3, it won’t be discontinued.
The next best thing after the F90 M5, the M550i xDrive “requires the use of an Otto particle filter” according to Bimmertoday. The report further unveils that production “will be interrupted for several months at the end of May.” What it means is that it’ll be almost impossible to get your hands on a brand-new, European-spec M550i xDrive in the second half of 2018.

BMW is said to have upgraded 97 percent of the European model lineup for the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, but the integration of the Otto particulate filter hasn’t been finished on products such as the M550i xDrive. On the other hand, the F90 M5 has been developed by BMW M with the new WLTP cycle in mind from day one, which is why the super sedan isn’t affected by this set of circumstances.

The M550i xDrive imported to the United States of America and other markets outside of the European Union doesn’t need the gasoline particulate filter either, chiefly because these countries have different regulations for fuel consumption and emissions for light-duty vehicles from those in the European Union. The big question is, for how many months will the M550i xDrive for the European market be unavailable?

However long it takes, don’t expect BMW to pull the plug on the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8-powered land missile. Equipped as standard with xDrive, the mid-size sports sedan has 462 PS (456 horsepower) and 650 Nm (480 pound-feet), with maximum torque delivered from 1,800 to 4,750 rpm. Cutting straight to the chase, the M550i xDrive is quicker to 100 km/h (62 mph) than the F10 M5, needing 4 seconds flat to achieve triple-digit velocity.
