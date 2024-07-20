BMW M5 Drag Races BMW M760Li, It's Not Even Close

Tang and the CSL AutoTime crew are back with another BMW versus BMW drag race. On this occasion, we're dealing with a V8-powered M5 and a long-wheelbase 7er packing V12 muscle.
Pictured in white, the F10 isn't the first M5 to feature a V8 lump. That would be the hugely underrated E39, although there's a big difference between their engines. More specifically, the more modern model boasts a couple of snails for extra oomph. It's also quicker on upshifts and from a standing start, for it features an automated manual tranny (the SMG III) and launch control.
The Thai drag racing channel lists this generation of the M5 with 553 horsepower and 680 Nm (502 pound-feet) to its name, which is just about correct. Over in the US, the numbers for the 2012 model year are 560 mechanical ponies and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm). Max torque is developed at 1,500 through 5,750 revolutions per minute, resulting in ferocious off-the-line acceleration.
There is, however, a problem with launching this fellow. That problem is rear-wheel drive, which puts the F10-series M5 at a disadvantage in a drag race against the M760Li. This designation currently stands for six cylinders and plug-in hybrid assistance, whereas the previous gen flaunts a whacking great V12 under its hood.
Codename N74, the 6.6-liter V12 is a twin-turbo also features different ratings for the United States and other markets, with the US having the upper hand in terms of max power due to just a little over 600 horses. Peak torque is 627 pound-feet or 800 Nm at 1,550 through 5,000 revolutions per minute, resulting in a narrower torque band.
Despite weighing 2,250 kilograms (4,960 pounds) compared to 1,945 kilograms (4,288 pounds) for the rowdier sedan, the 7er posts a best of 12.27 seconds in the quarter mile at 182 kilometers per hour (113 miles per hour). The M5 finishes nearly a second behind: 13.13 clicks at 168 kilometers per hour (104 miles per hour).
Had it been the F90 instead of the F10, all-wheel drive would have turned the tables. One can also make a case for the G90, which – believe it or not – weighs more than the M760Li in this video. BMW's heaviest M5 ever premiered in June 2024 with 5,390 pounds (2,445 kilograms) for the US market or 5,368 pounds (2,435 kilos) in the EU.
How is that even possible? By going plug-in hybrid, of course! Even though it's more powerful and torquier than its non-electrified forerunner, the G90 sadly isn't as quick to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). The estimate for the US market is 3.4 clicks, while the F90 needs 3.2 in base spec, 3.1 for the Comp, and 2.9 for the CS.
The Thai drag racing channel lists this generation of the M5 with 553 horsepower and 680 Nm (502 pound-feet) to its name, which is just about correct. Over in the US, the numbers for the 2012 model year are 560 mechanical ponies and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm). Max torque is developed at 1,500 through 5,750 revolutions per minute, resulting in ferocious off-the-line acceleration.
There is, however, a problem with launching this fellow. That problem is rear-wheel drive, which puts the F10-series M5 at a disadvantage in a drag race against the M760Li. This designation currently stands for six cylinders and plug-in hybrid assistance, whereas the previous gen flaunts a whacking great V12 under its hood.
Codename N74, the 6.6-liter V12 is a twin-turbo also features different ratings for the United States and other markets, with the US having the upper hand in terms of max power due to just a little over 600 horses. Peak torque is 627 pound-feet or 800 Nm at 1,550 through 5,000 revolutions per minute, resulting in a narrower torque band.
Despite weighing quite a bit more than its mid-size brother, the full-size luxobarge is quicker on paper. How do the on-paper numbers compare to real-world conditions? Tang and company are much obliged to answer that question with three dig races, in which the rear-drive M5 struggles while the M760Li gets up and goes like stink.
Despite weighing 2,250 kilograms (4,960 pounds) compared to 1,945 kilograms (4,288 pounds) for the rowdier sedan, the 7er posts a best of 12.27 seconds in the quarter mile at 182 kilometers per hour (113 miles per hour). The M5 finishes nearly a second behind: 13.13 clicks at 168 kilometers per hour (104 miles per hour).
Had it been the F90 instead of the F10, all-wheel drive would have turned the tables. One can also make a case for the G90, which – believe it or not – weighs more than the M760Li in this video. BMW's heaviest M5 ever premiered in June 2024 with 5,390 pounds (2,445 kilograms) for the US market or 5,368 pounds (2,435 kilos) in the EU.
How is that even possible? By going plug-in hybrid, of course! Even though it's more powerful and torquier than its non-electrified forerunner, the G90 sadly isn't as quick to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). The estimate for the US market is 3.4 clicks, while the F90 needs 3.2 in base spec, 3.1 for the Comp, and 2.9 for the CS.