BMW M5 Competition vs. BMW M3 Drag Race Proves Power Isn't Everything

There was a time when both the BMW M3 and M5 featured V8 engines. But while the midsize still packs a V8 under the hood, the M3 was restricted to an inline-six back in 2014. We often believe that more cylinders and more power are better at the drag strip, but this face-off between a stock 2020 M5 Competition and a modified 2017 M3 tells a different story.
The latest M5 is the most powerful iteration of the nameplate, with the CS version generating a massive 627 horsepower. The M5 Competition raced here is a tad less powerful at 617 horses, but that figure is still a threat for most modern muscle cars.
Powered by a twin-turbo inline-six, the previous-generation M3 peaked out at 425 horsepower in standard trim. That's almost 200 horses behind the M5 Competition, but this blue four-door is not your regular 2017 M3. The drivetrain has been upgraded, and it now cranks out 600 horsepower. Now it sounds like we have a fair battle on our hands.
Okay, it's not entirely fair since the M5 Competition is AWD, and the M3 is lighter, but at least horsepower is on the same level. Speaking of curb weight, the difference is quite significant. While the M5 Competition tips the scales at a massive 4,370 pounds (1,982 kg), the M3 comes in at only 3,540 pounds (1,606 kg). That's an extra 840 pounds (381 kg) for the midsize sedan to haul around.
The drag race is off to a somewhat deceitful start. The M5 Competition driver hits the green light almost perfectly, while the M3 pilot takes off about a second too late. At this point, you probably think that the M3 doesn't stand a chance.
But the compact sedan posts the better ET, crossing the finish line in 10.84 seconds. The M5 Competition also manages to stay in the 10s, but it's a bit slower at 10.99 clicks. The M3 also wins the trap speed prize at 132.36 mph (213.01 kph) vs. the M5's 129.02 mph (207.63 kph).
It's a surprising result given what happens when the lights go green, but far from shocking given that the M3 is almost as powerful as the M5 and much lighter.
But in all fairness, this M5 Competition is not a slouch at 10.99 seconds. And it actually managed a quicker 10.88-second pass against the mighty Shelby GT500.
Powered by a twin-turbo inline-six, the previous-generation M3 peaked out at 425 horsepower in standard trim. That's almost 200 horses behind the M5 Competition, but this blue four-door is not your regular 2017 M3. The drivetrain has been upgraded, and it now cranks out 600 horsepower. Now it sounds like we have a fair battle on our hands.
Okay, it's not entirely fair since the M5 Competition is AWD, and the M3 is lighter, but at least horsepower is on the same level. Speaking of curb weight, the difference is quite significant. While the M5 Competition tips the scales at a massive 4,370 pounds (1,982 kg), the M3 comes in at only 3,540 pounds (1,606 kg). That's an extra 840 pounds (381 kg) for the midsize sedan to haul around.
The drag race is off to a somewhat deceitful start. The M5 Competition driver hits the green light almost perfectly, while the M3 pilot takes off about a second too late. At this point, you probably think that the M3 doesn't stand a chance.
But the compact sedan posts the better ET, crossing the finish line in 10.84 seconds. The M5 Competition also manages to stay in the 10s, but it's a bit slower at 10.99 clicks. The M3 also wins the trap speed prize at 132.36 mph (213.01 kph) vs. the M5's 129.02 mph (207.63 kph).
It's a surprising result given what happens when the lights go green, but far from shocking given that the M3 is almost as powerful as the M5 and much lighter.
But in all fairness, this M5 Competition is not a slouch at 10.99 seconds. And it actually managed a quicker 10.88-second pass against the mighty Shelby GT500.