BMW M5 Competition Drag Races Modified GT-R and 997 Turbo S, Demolition Follows

The setup comprises of three models, all of which have to cost around £100,000. That's it! So one of the cars is brand new, the BMW M5 Competition. Unless we're mistaken, it's the fastest production BMW from 0 to 100 km/h.The competition pack gives you access to 620, but we can't forget how fat the M5 has gotten. The four-door, all-wheel-drive luxury sedan weighs almost 2 tons. More, if you have some bulky options on it.Its two rivals really play things unfairly, and they remind us how brutally fast cars modified for drag racing can be. The fresh pick here is the Nissan GT-R. At first glance, it looks like just a Nismo model. However, some company called Litchfield played with the engine. Maybe you've heard of them.Yes, the GT-R got a little more expensive over the years, but you can still buy one and have a whole Litchfield makeover for the same money as a BMW M5. And it demolishes the German car like you'd expect from a lighter car with much more power. 640 horsepower is no joke, but that Porsche is a killer.The ES Motors Porsche 911 Turbo S is about a decade old, belonging to the 997 generation. That's right; it's two models ago. But the carbon-clad 3.8-liter engine does make760 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque. Oddly, the 997 loses the drag race but kills it in the rolling and brake tests. The owner of the car didn't like this result but realized the tire pressure wasn't set correctly. So with the light fading, they repeat the challenge, and the Turbo wipes the floor with the GT-R.