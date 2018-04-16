BMW M5, AMG E63 S, Panamera Turbo S and Cadillac CTS-V Race to 300 KM/H

HP

Everything is a monster in this clip. Normally, the Panamera wouldn't have a chance in the world, but this is the "Turbo S" model, otherwise known as the S E-Hybrid with electricity helping the twin-turbo V8 to achieve 680. It's the most expensive and powerful car here, but in a drag race, you can't be sure when the Americans are involved.The Cadillac CTS-V is the displacement king. It flew over the Atlantic with 649 horsepower from its monster supercharged V8, shared with a bunch of cool Chevys. While it might be the only car here without all-wheel drive, it's also much lighter.Based on how much we talk about them the new BMW M5 and Mercedes-E63 S should be pretty familiar. In case you missed it, the smaller 4-liter motor from Affalterbach produces slightly more grunt than the 4.4-liter twin-turbo offered by the Bimmer.In most drag races that we've seen, the E63 S is the faster car. But this isn't a drag race; it's a tachometer compilation video. It's not quite as sweet, but you can see that the four cars are on track at the same time, eager to have a rev battle.While the AMG probably sounds the best, the M5 has unique crackles at the top of its vocal range. Nice!So anyway, the super sedans are being pushed way past the usual 250 km/h and on to 300 km/h, a speed that most road cars can't achieve. It looks like the AMG got there first, followed very closely by its German cousins. Sorry, Cadillac!