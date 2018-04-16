autoevolution
 

BMW M5, AMG E63 S, Panamera Turbo S and Cadillac CTS-V Race to 300 KM/H

16 Apr 2018, 17:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Want yet another drag race video that will make you hate your own car? Here's one from Sport Auto, who got some of the fastest sedans in the world together. There's no Demon, but they even got a Cadillac... in Germany.
3 photos
BMW M5, AMG E63 S, Panamera Turbo S and Cadillac CTS-V Race to 300 KM/HBMW M5, AMG E63 S, Panamera Turbo S and Cadillac CTS-V Race to 300 KM/H
Everything is a monster in this clip. Normally, the Panamera wouldn't have a chance in the world, but this is the "Turbo S" model, otherwise known as the S E-Hybrid with electricity helping the twin-turbo V8 to achieve 680 HP. It's the most expensive and powerful car here, but in a drag race, you can't be sure when the Americans are involved.

The Cadillac CTS-V is the displacement king. It flew over the Atlantic with 649 horsepower from its monster supercharged V8, shared with a bunch of cool Chevys. While it might be the only car here without all-wheel drive, it's also much lighter.

Based on how much we talk about them the new BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S should be pretty familiar. In case you missed it, the smaller 4-liter motor from Affalterbach produces slightly more grunt than the 4.4-liter twin-turbo offered by the Bimmer.

In most drag races that we've seen, the E63 S is the faster car. But this isn't a drag race; it's a tachometer compilation video. It's not quite as sweet, but you can see that the four cars are on track at the same time, eager to have a rev battle.

While the AMG probably sounds the best, the M5 has unique crackles at the top of its vocal range. Nice!

So anyway, the super sedans are being pushed way past the usual 250 km/h and on to 300 km/h, a speed that most road cars can't achieve. It looks like the AMG got there first, followed very closely by its German cousins. Sorry, Cadillac!

BMW M5 mercedes-amg e63 s acceleration test Porsche Panamera Turbo Cadillac CTS-V
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes Digital Light First Look Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 