BMW M4 vs. Hot Hatch Trio Is One Hell of a Nurburgring Battle

 
26 May 2017, 19:00 UTC ·
by
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we often bring you track adventures under the Ring Wolf label - these guys are Nordschleife-savvy drivers who usually wield FWD hot hatches and enjoy trolling supercar drivers. However, now and then, the Ring Wolves cross paths with some other predator and the latest occasion of the sort involved a BMW M4.

The beginning the Nurburgring lap we're here to show you kicks off with a hot hatch trio passing a pair of Porsche 911s, while an M3 crash happens right in front of the spicy compacts. Speaking of which, we're looking at a SEAT Leon Cupra and a pair of Renault Megane RS units (more on their specs below).

As for the M4, this shows up behind the pack shortly after the M3 crash, with a clear purpose - to pass all three hatches and disappear. The first piece of footage below, which was recorded from inside the Cupra, allows us to check out the epic chase that ensued.

In case you're wondering, these front-wheel-drive animals were taken to over 350 ponies, while also packing all sorts of track-friendly mods, such as KW suspension bits and upgraded brakes.

Then again, the M4 might not be stock either - a standard BMW M4 can go round the Nordschleife in 7:52, while the tuned hatches we have here are probably able to get the job done even quicker.

Oh and you might notice a blue E36 M3 behind the hot hatch crew - that's the fastest E36 on the Nordschleife, an RWD Ring Wolf.

We also added a second clip below, one that gives us a brief take on the said chase, but one that was captured from outside the cars - you can jump to the 1:13 point of the video to see the boys leaving a McLaren behind in their frenzy.



Our BMW M4 Testdrives:

