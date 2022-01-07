BMW M4 Shooting Brake Has Dreamy Rear End, Unfortunately Keeps the Grille Incubus

Although BMW is considered damned by many diehard fans for its recent styling decisions, not everyone has an issue with the M3/M4 front presentation. Apparently, some really have a problem with the rear end.
We all know that Bavarian sporty models are currently the design talk of the gossip town. And not necessarily for the right reasons, if we are to believe the humongous new grille detractors. But we should all have a measured response and only assess the styling after real-world encounters.
I, for example, would probably live just as well with an M3 or M4 if someone gave me any of them for free... Ironies aside, some people actually do not quarrel with the front-end design at all. And still consider the M4, for example, to be their dream car. With a little CGI twist, of course.
This is because we are dealing with the creation of a pixel master. Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, keeps his “Touring the world!” momentum going strong in 2022. For now, he is content to present – with help from a completely new, elegantly CGI background – “the car in his dreams.”
It is a BMW M4, all right. But only if one sees the sporty two-door from the front. Any other POV will deliver a slightly different take on the high-performance coupe and cabriolet. This is because the CGI expert loves anything that even remotely resembles a station wagon. Hence the M4 Shooting Brake transformation.
Frankly, we are starting to be on the same page as the virtual artist. If you are going to stand out in a crowd with the quirky M4, you’d better try to become totally unique. Now, with all being said, it remains a continued shame this life-like M4 Shooting Brake is still just wishful thinking...
