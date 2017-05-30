autoevolution

BMW M4 Gets Pagani Zonda Revolution Makeover in Brutal Mashup

 
30 May 2017, 13:19 UTC ·
by
These days, it seems that everybody wants to turn the BMW M4 into even more of an athlete, with the rendering above being the most extreme example we've shown you to date.
We've examples of the Bavarian sportscar that have been taken into supercar territory thanks to heavy aftermarket work. Nevertheless, the pixel play we have here upped the ante, turning the M4 into nothing less than a hypercar.

And, if you zoom in on the render, you'll notice plenty of Pagani influences. We're talking about the Zonda Revolution bits on the car, with the rear wing and the front fascia influences being the most obvious.

The work comes from Khyzyl Saleem, a young British Artist who constantly likes to deliver mashups that defy the norms. The pixel wielder doesn't even try to conceal the Pagani bits and pieces and it's enough to check out the brief description he dropped on his Facebook page to understand this: "A 6.0L M120 AMG V12 powered M4. Woops,"

The Revolution, which came around in 2013, was the fiercest incarnation of the Zonda. For one thing, the Affalterbach-built motor of the thing allowed the driver to play with no less than 800 ponies.

The unit worked with a six-speed sequential tranny delivering 20ms shifts, while the Bosch-supplied traction control system offered no less than 12 settings.

Then there's the dual-mode DRS (Drag Reduction System), which allows the hypermonster to switch between a downforce-friendly and a low drag mode.

The Revolution was offered for a price tag of $2.87 million before tax, which only makes the rendering we have here even spicier.

Meanwhile, in the real world, the CS (Club Sport) incarnation of the M4 has landed. The newcomer serves as a mix between the M4 GTS (track-biased and street-savvy M4 Competition Package. And those of you who are curious about the kind of driving experience the CS offers can check out the video below.

