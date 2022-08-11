BMW M4 Edition 50 Moves Further East, Stays for the Money

Having put a price tag on the M4 Edition 50 last month in Spain, BMW’s M Division has done the same in India too, where the model is offered in the Competition Coupe configuration.
Limited to 10 copies only, each one has a recommended retail price of INR 15,290,000, which equals to $192,738 at today’s exchange rates. By comparison, one could buy a brand-new M4, an X7, and would still have cash to spare in the United States.
Available in Imola Red and Macao Blue, with other markets getting it in black, and gray too, it sports the brand’s heritage logos on the outside, at the front and rear, and on the wheels. M-specific highlights are also on deck, next to the adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight technology offered at no extra cost.
Special entry sills, metal plaque on the center console, and seat embossing can be seen inside, next to the M seatbelts, and M steering wheel. Heated seats are included, with electric adjustment, and so are the auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors, ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control. The CFRP roof lowers the center of gravity, and improves the handling.
Riding on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, with a double-spoke design, the M4 Edition 50 has adaptive suspension, M Sport Differential, and rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive-system tuned by the M Division. Power comes from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, which produces 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque, enabling the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 3.5 seconds. The eight-speed automatic transmission transfers the thrust to both axles.
A host of safety gear is included, from the usual airbags all around, to the dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, dynamic brake control, automatic stability control, and M dynamic mode. Customers can further specify it with additional extras, such as the comfort access, driving assistant, parking assistant plus, BMW drive recorder, and so on.
