BMW M4 Drag Races Audi RS 5, Who Said Girls Can't Drive?

Let me ask you one question. What do the following pairs all have in common: the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, Valentino Rossi and Max Biaggi? Well, you can describe all of these pairs by simply saying: arch-rivals. And you could describe today's battle the same way too. The BMW M4 and the Audi RS 5 are two of the fastest coupes available on the market, but which one is the best, though?

14 photos