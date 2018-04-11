BMW M4 Convertible Crashes Behind Lamborghini Huracan Leaving Car Meet

Just earlier today, we talked about a crash that took place at the end of a recent car meet. We are now back on the topic, as we need to bring you another accident of the kind. And while the shenanigan we discussed involved a BMW M2, this time around we'll focus on the ordeal of an M4 Convertible.
As it was the case with the M2, the M4 Convertible was leaving a car meet when it crashed. Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the M4 chasing a Lamborghini Huracan as it leaves the said event, which took place in the Netherlands.
The driver of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine deploys the full firepower of the 610 hp animal, with the Raging Bull sprinting away from the camera. And it doesn't take long until a right-hander allows the Lambo to disappear.
As the M4 Convertible approaches the said bend, an Mk IV Volkswagen Golf enters the frame, preventing us from checking out the exact moment when the Bimmer, which had entered the corner meanwhile, started losing grip.
Nevertheless, it looks like the M4 simply carried too much speed into the corner, with the sand on the side of the road potentially causing the car to lose grip . The Bavarian machine went all too wide, ending up on the grass.
The BMW M4 went for a true offroading session, as we can see the machine jumping on the rugged grass area on the side of the road.
Despite the fact that the BMW M4 driver seemed to have his family in the vehicle at the time of the accident, nobody was injured in the incident.
Alas, we can't say the same about the car. Judging by what can be seen in the video, the car didn't take serious damage, though - we can see the rear apron receiving a duct tape treatment, with the driver pulling away after the crash.
Here's to hoping that accidents like the ones we showed you today will serve as a lesson for those attending car meets.
