BMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS Hood

This is probably the most overdone BMW M4 Cabriolet in the world, but we can't bring ourselves to hate it. We are, of course, dealing with yet another creation of BMW Abu Dhabi that's been dressed up in body parts from AC Schnitzer.

22 photos



This one has the aero element to match. The front is dominated by a new air splitter that probably sits two inches closer to the ground than normal. It's also got carbon fiber trim and is accompanied by some winglets added to the side of the bumper. No wonder they're using parking sensors and cameras on cars like this!



The diffuser at the back of the car is also carbon fiber and made by the German tuner AC Schnitzer. It serves a double purpose - to push the convertible down at higher speed and to frame the new exhaust system from the same company.



Inside, it looks like the standard interior of an M4 LCI has been combined with yellow contrast stitching, yellow dashboard accents and carbon fiber trim on the console and dash. Compared to the outside, this is an understatement, which doesn't change the fact that no BMW M4 has this cabin look.



Did we mention the hood is vented? That means this cabriolet borrows at least one component from the famous M4 GTS. Of course, there's no need for a GTS engine, as the tuner mentioned above offers a 500 horsepower setup of its own.



A noticeable suspension drop is also accompanied by a set of new wheels, which match the famous design of the M666 but with a black and yellow twist.