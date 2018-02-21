autoevolution
 

BMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS Hood

21 Feb 2018, 21:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This is probably the most overdone BMW M4 Cabriolet in the world, but we can't bring ourselves to hate it. We are, of course, dealing with yet another creation of BMW Abu Dhabi that's been dressed up in body parts from AC Schnitzer.
22 photos
BMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS HoodBMW M4 Cabrio Has Speed Yellow Paint, AC Schnitzer Kit, and GTS Hood
If Bumblebee were a BMW instead of a Camaro, it would probably look a little bit like this. Speed Yellow is one of the rarest BMW custom colors out there, and for a good reason. It takes a particular kind of customer to buy an M car that thinks it's a Lamborghini.

This one has the aero element to match. The front is dominated by a new air splitter that probably sits two inches closer to the ground than normal. It's also got carbon fiber trim and is accompanied by some winglets added to the side of the bumper. No wonder they're using parking sensors and cameras on cars like this!

The diffuser at the back of the car is also carbon fiber and made by the German tuner AC Schnitzer. It serves a double purpose - to push the convertible down at higher speed and to frame the new exhaust system from the same company.

Inside, it looks like the standard interior of an M4 LCI has been combined with yellow contrast stitching, yellow dashboard accents and carbon fiber trim on the console and dash. Compared to the outside, this is an understatement, which doesn't change the fact that no BMW M4 has this cabin look.

Did we mention the hood is vented? That means this cabriolet borrows at least one component from the famous M4 GTS. Of course, there's no need for a GTS engine, as the tuner mentioned above offers a 500 horsepower setup of its own.

A noticeable suspension drop is also accompanied by a set of new wheels, which match the famous design of the M666 but with a black and yellow twist.
BMW M5 Cabriolet BMW M5 GTS Speed Yellow M666 wheels M4 AC Schnitzer
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  