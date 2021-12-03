BMW M3 Vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, One Looks Better, the Other Is Not Even Faster

While in-person BMW's M3/M4 siblings don't look remotely as bad as everyone likes to think, it's adamantly clear there is just one visual king here. And it is certainly not carwow's Mat Watson, but the exquisite Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Fans of German or Italian cars are going to debate this little review long after Mat Watson has moved on to the next great thing to show on carwow’s channel on YouTube. But let’s face it, he’s done a pretty swell job of compressing a lot of action in a feature that’s just eight minutes long.
So, everything starts with a green car. Which one, you may ask since both have similar shades. The newer arrival at the sports car club party is Alfa Romeo’s limited-edition Giulia GTAm, so it gets priority. Just 500 examples will be created for eager customers, and a green unit has already been hooned by Mat Watson on the track. It’s for a good cause, though, as he tries to find out if the Italian thoroughbred is worth twice (in the UK, at least) the money you pay on an M3 Competition.
Sure, petrolheads might have already selected their favorite even before the trials begin. But it’s still fun to watch these daily-driver sedans look at ease on the racetrack. Such is the marvel of motorsport-inspired technology these days... Anyway, off for the flying lap is Alfa’s Giulia GTAm from the 1:30 mark, and it’s clear that it will set the pace.
Quickly thereafter, the mark has been set at 47.6s, with the M3 trying to beat the Italian’s racing car feel with disturbingly planted performance (when certain electronic aids are in place, otherwise it turns into a drift monster) from the 3:16 timestamp. In the end, it doesn’t succeed, but it’s not very far away either, at 48.1 seconds.
Next up, from the 4:51 mark, come the acceleration skirmishes, with Mat Watson alternatively taking them from naught to 60 mph (96 kph), then 100 mph (160 kph), and then back to zero as fast as possible. Interestingly, the playing field levels up nicely this time around, with the M3 faster to 60, the GTAm beating it to 100, and then both revealing the same stopping distance!
