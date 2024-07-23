autoevolution
 
BMW

BMW M3 Touring Poses on Vintage Wheels That Cost As Much as an Old E36 M3

Published: • By:
BMW M3 Touring 8 photos
Photo: Instagram | hre_wheels
BMW M3 TouringBMW M3 TouringBMW M3 TouringBMW M3 TouringBMW M3 TouringBMW M3 TouringBMW M3 Touring
The bucket grille on the latest M3 (and M4) doesn't look as disgusting as it did four years ago when the family rolled out. However, we still think BMW could have done better, and so do certain tuners, which have normal-sized grilles for these models on their shelves.
Occasionally, we have fallen for a select few new-gen M3s and M4s, like that green four-door sports sedan we wrote about a few months ago. We're also fans of the BMW M3 Touring pictured above, and while it wouldn't normally be our go-to spec, we've got to hand it to the owner for going with it.

The first thing that stands out on this premium compact super wagon is the purple paint finish. It also has some blacked-out elements that work well with the lively hue, and if we were to ask HRE about the icing on the cake, they'd say the wheels. After all, it was this company that shared images of the car on social media, revealing that the wheels are called the Vintage 501.

How much do you think they cost? The two-piece set starts at $10,800, and the three-piece set is at least $12,000. That's the smallest offering available, 18 inches, and these alloys are also available in 19, 20, 21, 22, and 24 inches. They're made in California and can be ordered in numerous hues. The pictured car rocks them in Glossy White with Polished Clear lips.

BMW M3 Touring
Photo: Instagram | hre_wheels
One does not need to be a connoisseur to spot another upgrade, which is the tweaked suspension. We are likely looking at an air-adjustable proposal. Otherwise, it would be impossible to go over speed bumps in this M3 Touring, and even a small pebble could scratch its added front skirt. Yep, the apron is chunkier than the OEM variant, which tells us it came from the aftermarket world. The side skirts, rear diffuser, roof spoiler, and so on came from BMW's factory in Munich.

HRE Wheels also offered a glimpse of the cockpit. More particularly, it showed the front bucket seats and part of the central console. These have a white and black look, and we can see a touch of red on the paddle shifters. This is a right-hand drive car, and judging by the rear license plate, it likely calls Japan home. It's a clean build that any petrolhead would be proud to own and remains a great daily, despite becoming a little bumpier.

Yep, the new large alloys combined with the thin rubber and the tweaked suspension have taken their toll on the car's comfort, yet they were necessary to obtain this look. So, do you also like this BMW M3 Touring, or would you keep yours in OEM condition?

If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram
BMW BMW M3 BMW M3 Touring M3 Touring wheels HRE Japan tuning
About the author: Cristian Gnaticov
Cristian Gnaticov profile photo

After a series of unfortunate events put an end to Cristian's dream of entering a custom built & tuned old-school Dacia into a rally competition, he moved on to drive press cars and write for a living. He's worked for several automotive online journals and now he's back at autoevolution after his first tour in the mid-2000s.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories