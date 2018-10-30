BMW M3 Touring Being Consider, Could Have xDrive

Let's go! BMW is finally looking into the car that everybody has been asking for, the M3 Touring. But the thing is, they need to get it right. Otherwise, it's not going to work.

But it's probably going to take another year or two before you can buy a practical M3, and in that time, we're going to get new X3 and X4 M models, as well as an M340i with xDrive and around 380 HP . The info comes from British magazine Autocar . Claiming insider sources, the publication claims that an M3 based on the upcoming G21 3 Series Touring is being mulled over. That's about it in the info department.But the interesting thing is that we just watched a video from Auto Bild where the Germans said pretty much the same thing, including the fact that the base car will debut next year at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.So let's assume for a second that it's all true and think of the reasons why BMW might or might not build the M3 Touring. First things first, the demand is there, but only in Europe. We've seen enthusiasts who were too frustrated they made their own M3 wagons.BMW would probably only sell a few thousand a year, but something like that never stopped Mercedes from offering the C63 as a wagon. But the thing that must have spurred the Bavarians is probably the new RS4 Avant . Demand for the new quattro wagon has been good, thanks to its bold colors, new 2.9-liter engine, and great exhaust.We find that the M3 needs to get most of those right and more to succeed against well-established rivals. In the past, rumors talked about a new twin-turbo 3-liter offering 500 horsepower, hybrid tech, and even xDrive. Obviously, that kind of power and all-weather grip would make for something to all the M3 models of the past.But it's probably going to take another year or two before you can buy a practical M3, and in that time, we're going to get new X3 and X4 M models, as well as an M340i with xDrive and around 380