BMW M3 Stuck in Sand at Guincho Beach Isn't Your Average Fail

25 May 2018, 13:38 UTC ·
by
We're all used to BMWs (as well as other brands) stuck on beaches. Nevertheless, such adventures usually involve two main ingredients. The first is an X model, with these being notorious for their lack of offroading might. As for the second, this has to do with owners getting more or less close to the water. Well, the BMW on the beach tale we're here to bring you doesn't involve any of those ingredients.
Instead, we're looking at what appears to be an M3, with this getting stuck in what seems to be a dune that came to cover the asphalt on the road in the proximity of the beach.

We're probably dealing with the Guincho Beach, a Portuguese attraction that sometimes lays out traps for unaware drivers. To be more precise, the amount of sand on this section of the road probably varies, so it might not be all that uncommon for a driver to park over a bit of sand and then return to his car only to find that the wind has caused serious trouble.

Regardless of whether this was the case with the 3er we have here, the performance parts fitted to the car, such as the exhaust or the low-profile tires, only make the vehicle's ordeal even more ridiculous.

Fortunately, the one behind the wheel doesn't seem to have that much of a heavy foot - as you might've observed, many drivers tend to floor the gas when getting stuck, with this only making things worse as the driven wheels dig deeper into the sand.

And while the piece of footage documenting the adventure doesn't show us the aftermath, there's one thing we need to mention - this seems like the kind of situation where manpower might one-up M Power, so perhaps a bit of pushing would've helped the driver get past the moment.


