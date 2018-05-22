BMW M3 Has Nurburgring Crash while Running from Audi RS4, Driver Keeps Cool

The Nurburgring is often the scene of splendid chases that bring back the flavor of other eras... times when driving machines were purer than they are today. And such an adventure took place during a recent Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session, which saw a B7 Audi RS4 and an E46 BMW M3 duking it out on the Ring.

We can see the Bimmer's rear end stepping out mid-corner and, despite the driver's struggle to bring the car back in line, this eventually ended up kissing the metallic protection element on the side of the road.



As for the good sides of this unfortunate adventure, we'll start with the most important, namely the fact that the impact wasn't all that serious.



Then there's the fact that the RS4 driver had left enought room between his Audi and the Bimmer and was thus able to avoid hitting the sliding car in front of him.



Now, those of you who are unaware of how business goes at the



Nevertheless, this was the right thing to do, since his vehicle was in a dangerous area - after all, his crash was nothing more than the result of poor driving behavior in a tricky corner, so another accident could've followed swiftly.



As for what caused the rear end of the



In fact, the Bimmer was in select company, as you'll notice by checking out the machines that followed the M3 on the track.



