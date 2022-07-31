BMW M3 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG C 63 in 1,600-HP Battle, It's Not a Good Day for V8s

The BMW M3 might not have a V8 engine inside anymore, but that doesn't mean it's going to be slow by any means. And today it will get yet another chance to prove that by going up against a Mercedes-AMG C 63. This old rivalry has sparked plenty of controversies before, and fans of each brand will support their favorite no matter the circumstances. Still, there's one quick way to settle this and it involves a quarter-mile (402 meters) stretch of tarmac.

8 photos