BMW M3 and Focus ST Nurburgring Near Crashes Are a Wet Driving Lesson

Any driver engaging in Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventures must face quite some dangers, with the capricious weather being one of the most important. And, given the complex layout of the track, elevation changes and all, the weather has serious chances of infuencing the behavior of one's machine and turning it against its unprepared driver.
In fact, the Ring public session that took place yesterday saw at least two go-fast tools falling prey to the rain. We're talking about a BMW M3 and a Ford Focus RS, but, fortunately, none of the two were engaged in accidents, going through near-crashes instead.

Interestingly, the M3 and the ST slid across the same corner, with their mishaps taking place in the Brunnchen twist.

We're referring to an E46-generation M3 and a Focus ST that belongs to the second incarnation of the hot hatch.

And mentioning that the track was wet is a bit of an understatement, with water simply flooding the infamous German circuit.

The M3 driver appears to be willing to show off, pushing the throttle way to hard for a wet corner. Nevertheless, it doesn't take long for the tail to step out too far, with the driver being unable to keep things under control.

As such, the Bimmer slides across the track, but, fortunately for the one behind the wheel, stops before meeting the guardrail.

When it comes to the Ford Focus ST, its driver simply seemed to be unaware of the wet line required to tackled Brunnchen. It seems that the aficionado panics as the car loses grip and makes a rookie mistake, allowing lift-off oversteer to take over - suddenly taking your foot off the gas will only cause the rear end to go sideways.

Oh, and we have to mention that the ST guy was well aware of the car spotters presence, as you'll notice in the final part of the video.

