BMW M240i Driver Needs 'My Other Car Is a Mustang' Stickers After Face-Palm Crash

In order to make the best of it, though, a skilled driver is required, and the person holding the wheel of this example definitely needs to work on their power-sliding much more, as the car was filmed crashing in the cheers of the crowd.The accident reportedly happened somewhere in Colombia, according to supercar.fails on Instagram, at an undisclosed date. By the looks of it, the M240i Coupe in question was just leaving a car gathering, when all of a sudden, its driver felt the need to show off, likely for the lady riding shotgun. As a result, they floored the gas, and the back end came out, only it wasn’t a controlled drift. Not by far, because what happened next is truly laughable.Looking to regain control, the driver turned the wheel both ways multiple times, refusing for whatever reason to lift off the throttle. Thus, probably tired of the whole punishing that it had been subjected too, the car decided to end everything by leaving the road and hitting a solid object, in a very face-palm incident. Let’s put it this way, Ford Mustang drivers will probably laugh all the way to the body shop after watching the video.It is clear that this nimble Bimmer is going to need to pay a visit to the mechanic, and have its cuts all stitched up if its owner ever dares to show their face at a similar event in the future. And if they do, we suspect that they will go easy on the brave pill next time. On a more positive note, it seems that no one was injured in this crash.