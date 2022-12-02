More on this:

1 Tesla's Rivals Are Quickly Gaining Ground in the Non-Luxury EV Market, and Not Just

2 AC Schnitzer's Tuned BMW 2 Series Coupe Is a Car Show Queen

3 New BMW EVs and PHEVs Come With a Charging Card, but You'll Want the App Account Too

4 Rare and Refurbished 1929 BMW R62 With Matching Numbers Is the Epitome of Old-School Cool

5 2023 BMW M2 Reimagined by Rivian Senior Designer With Better Styling Than the Real Deal