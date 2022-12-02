The premium Bavarian automaker has decided its world premiere for the all-new, 453-hp M2 with those quirky BMW M Performance Parts needs a cool gala, so they chose the 2022 edition of the Essen Motor Show as the locale.
Dubbed “Europe’s largest tuning fair,” the Essen Motor Show 2022 is scheduled at the Gruga-Halle in Essen, Germany, between the 3rd and 11th of December. And BMW is ready for the event with lots of novelties, including the M2 with BMW M Performance Parts as their star attraction. Well, this is only natural, since BMW’s M GmbH division is celebrating 50 years in 2022, right?
So, BMW promises an entire roster of current BMW M vehicles, “sporty retrofit options from the Original BMW accessories range, (…) interviews and autograph sessions with star guests from the motorsport scene,” and more. Of course, all spotlights will be on the world premiere of the M2 with BMW M Performance Parts, which add a “sharpened appearance (and) enhanced performance.”
The add-on parts composing the body kit were developed for the CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) manufacturing technique. So, they are all dubbed with glorious names: M Performance Carbon front attachment, M Performance Carbon side skirts, M Performance Carbon rear diffuser, or the M Performance Carbon rear spoiler.
Well, they are not any less quirky, if you ask us, even if BMW claims these “underscore the pure racing genes (…) whilst also having a positive effect on its aerodynamic properties.” There are also numerous BMW M Performance Parts for the “drive, chassis, and cockpit” categories. The M Performance Titanium silencer system is eight kg (almost 18 pounds) lighter than the standard component, for example.
Inside, the company has prepared various enhancements such as the M Performance interior trims Carbon/Alcantara, the M Performance armrest or knee pads Alcantara, and more. Additional BMW M models on display at Essen include the M3 Touring, M240i Coupe, plus the fully electric i4 M50, among others.
