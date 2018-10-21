BMW M2 CS Spotted at Nurburgring, Shows More Aggressive Aero

The BMW M2 is dead, long live the BMW M2 Competition! This is what many BMW M fans have been shouting this fall. Nevertheless, the M Division is working on an ever spicier version of the compact coupe, which is set to receive the CS moniker (certain aficionados expect this to land as the M2 CSL).

For one thing, last time we got a CSL model, the aptly-branded E36 M3 managed to lap the Nurburgring in 7:50. Note that the performance of the 2003 model matches the recent Green Hell number of the BMW M2 Competition.



Speaking of which, the M2 Competition has



A prototype of the BMW M2 CS has been recently spotted testing at the Nurburgring, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page bringing yet another sighting of the toy.



While the prototype is camouflaged using tape that comes in the same color as the car's body, we can still notice multiple elements. As such, the front splitter might resemble the M Performance part available for the M2, but the new piece is even bolder.



Then there's the all-new boot lid spoiler, which brings the "tail" of the M4 CS to mind.



The CS moniker is expected to help the car shed a bit of weight, so while the M2 Competition tips the scales at 1,650 kg in dual-clutch trim or 1,625 kg in manual form, the newcomer will be slightly lighter.



Under the hood, the 3.0-liter straight six, which develops 410 hp on the M2 Competition, will gain a bit of extra muscle.



Expect the BMW M2 CS to bow next year, with this probably coming to the US as a 2020 model.



