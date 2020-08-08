BMW M2 CS Drag Races Mercedes and Audi Hyper Hatches, Decimation Follows

Maybe 10 or 12 years ago, racing quick but small cars meant you had to line up the BMW 130i M Sport against a Porsche Cayman. But today, the so-called hyper hatchbacks play the role of a modern sports car. So can the traditional BMW M2 CS keep up with an AMG A45 S and an Audi RS3?
The M2 is almost about the be phased out, as a new 2 Series is on the way. However, it's still a unique car in that it's a compact RWD coupe, and the M2 CS model is nothing short of groundbreaking.
BMW had a lot of success with the M2 and the M2 Performance that followed. So it made the M2 CS, which has just as much power as an Audi RS5, 444 hp. It also costs about as much as the other two cars in this drag race combined.
Even so, it might struggle because the other two are AWD models. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the current most powerful model in the segment at 415 hp. Normally, it would eat an RS3 for breakfast, but because Audi has currently stopped selling the car, Carwow decided to feature a modified old version instead.
It might look old, but with a 444 hp output of its own and new software for the twin-clutch gearbox, it's also in with a chance to win the race. At the start of the race, the M2 CS is last, but its tower of power is enough to have it tied for first place with the customized RS3.
That's the kind of result every RWD fan was hoping for. However, we're not fully in BMW's corner here. A far cheaper Toyota Supra with a tune might have won the race. That's way too much money for a new M2, even if it's a collectible/investment.
BMW had a lot of success with the M2 and the M2 Performance that followed. So it made the M2 CS, which has just as much power as an Audi RS5, 444 hp. It also costs about as much as the other two cars in this drag race combined.
Even so, it might struggle because the other two are AWD models. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the current most powerful model in the segment at 415 hp. Normally, it would eat an RS3 for breakfast, but because Audi has currently stopped selling the car, Carwow decided to feature a modified old version instead.
It might look old, but with a 444 hp output of its own and new software for the twin-clutch gearbox, it's also in with a chance to win the race. At the start of the race, the M2 CS is last, but its tower of power is enough to have it tied for first place with the customized RS3.
That's the kind of result every RWD fan was hoping for. However, we're not fully in BMW's corner here. A far cheaper Toyota Supra with a tune might have won the race. That's way too much money for a new M2, even if it's a collectible/investment.