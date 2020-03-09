BMW M2 Coupe, M2 Gran Coupe, and 1M Hatch Reportedly Approved

If you're a fan of really fast BMWs but are afraid that the next M4 will be too expensive for you, we may have some good news for you. According to a recent report, the Bavarians are planning a whole family of smaller M cars, maybe as a way to compete with AMG.
Autocar just published a nice rendering where their vision of the next M2 Coupe is shown. This is a sleeker sports 2-door, which they believe will debut in Europe by 2022. The model is not based on the front-wheel-drive platform that recently launched and quite controversial 2 Series Gran Coupe.
This sporty M will reportedly debut with the familiar twin-turbo S58 performance engine. But unlike on the X3 M, where it makes over 500 hp, this version will only have 420. It's still an increase over the outgoing model and more than enough for a car like this.
Now, some officials have also hinted at an M2 Coupe successor. And with sports cars being as popular as ever, it makes sense for BMW to have a model like this. On the other hand, it would probably be a slow seller, not to mention they'd have to engineer a completely new coupe with vanilla diesel engines as well.
The same report also claims that a manual version will be offered and that the 3-liter engine will have some kind of 48-volt hybrid technology. In addition, BMW is said to be developing two more small cars that will take on things like the RS3 or the A45.
These will be the M2 Gran Coupe, and the 1M hatchback, both using an improved version of the powertrain that's in the M235i xDrive or the latest JCW MINIs.
These cars will offer a modified version of the 2-liter turbo four-banger with up to 400 horsepower. But that would contradict both the reports about an M140i or M145i plug-in hybrid and BMW not using four-cylinder engines on real M cars.
