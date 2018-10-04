autoevolution
BMW M2 Competition is Raw German Power Descending on Paris

4 Oct 2018, 7:56 UTC ·
Back in April, BMW pulled the wraps off the M2 Competition, a nameplate meant to replace the three-year old M2 coupe in the carmaker's offering. This week, at the motor show underway in Paris, the car gets to meet for the first time its European fans.
And after seeing the car in the photos sent back by our photographers on the scene, there’s only one thing left to say: Ze Germans are here.

The visual changes as compared to the old version are minor - new mirrors, a new kidney grille and a new front apron with larger air intakes - but the way in which the car was desgined seems to be a telltale sign of what it hides under the hood,

The outgoing M2 Coupe was a monster in its own right, packing 370 hp, but that’s nothing compared to the 410 horsepower this uber-monster engine pumps into the Competition.

The inline six is capable of pulling the M2 from a standstill to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.2 seconds when working in conjunction with the double clutch transmission or in 4.4 seconds when paired to the manual.

The top speed is limited to 250 kph (155 mph), but it can be increased to 280 kph (174 mph) if one chooses to deploy the M Driver´s Package on the car.

How the new M2 performs on the tarmac was shown back in August, when BMW attached lasers and blades to it and made it cut down balloons on a closed circuit.

As usual, when selling the M2 Competition, BMW will also offer M Performance Parts for it. This means suspension retrofit kit, light-weight forged wheels, BMW M compound brake discs, exhaust system made of stainless steel, and carbon fiber parts for the body.

In the U.S., the BMW M2 Competition is priced at $58,900, more than $4,000 higher than the M2 Coupe with the six-speed manual transmission.
