BMW M2 Competition by Futura 2000 Looks Like Satan's Spawn

The very first BMW Art Car will soon turn 45 years old, with the very first example of the breed having been a gorgeous 3.0 CSL, painted by Alexander Calder and raced at the 1975 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.
Over the years, history has given us well over a dozen projects that brought art in its various forms and BMW cars used as canvases.
The latest Bimmer to be transformed into a downright work of art is the M2 Competition, also known as the mightiest iteration of the compact rear-wheel-drive coupe this side of the M2 CS.
Following a collaborative effort between BMW Individual, BMW M GmbH and renowned contemporary artist Futura 2000, three unique and highly exclusive M2 Competition models have been hand-painted to look like whatever dark energy comes out of Thor's Hammer.
On top of it, Futura 2000, known by his parents as Leonard Hilton McGurr, will also design an extremely limited edition of the sports car, of which only 200 units will be manufactured. The cars are already scheduled for public purchase starting with June 2020, which is a first for any BMW Art Car. There is no word on pricing, though.
“We are very proud of having been able to gain such an internationally well-known artist as FUTURA 2000 for the collaboration on the three unique one-offs of the BMW M2 Competition. I’m already looking forward very much to seeing how he transforms our M2 into the edition intended for our customers. With his unique, constructive and rebellious style, Futura is perfectly suited to a young and wild automobile such as the BMW M2 Competition.” said Markus Flasch, the head honcho of BMW M GmbH.
One of the most prominent American graffiti artists, Leonard McGurr started to paint the New York City subway illegally back in the 70's and was also in charge of painting the on-stage backdrops for The Clash's European Tour in 1981, and has since evolved into one of the most successful graphic designers and gallery artists today.
