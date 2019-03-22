autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

BMW M135i Chasing Volvo V90 T6 on Autobahn Is Weird Courtship

22 Mar 2019, 18:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Germany, famous for its high-speed road network, is the perfect playground for average cars that go fast. The Autobahn is why their vehicles used to be seen as over-engineered pieces of tech.
4 photos
2020 BMW M140i Successor Chased by New A45 at the Nurburgring2020 BMW M140i Successor Chased by New A45 at the Nurburgring2020 BMW M140i Successor Chased by New A45 at the Nurburgring
Of course, nowadays, these companies are more about expensive options and heavy SUVs that can't even hit 250 km/h. But we're still not at the point where it's all downhill. The future where slow EVs clog up the roads is thankfully at least a decade off.

Likewise, Swedish automaker Volvo used to have bulletproof Autobahn cruisers. And their inline-6 or V8 engines often found their way into supercars. But nowadays, everything has a 2-liter turbo. Also, the company recently announced that all its cars would be electronically limited to 180 km/h (112 mph) to promote safety.

Regardless, the V90 T6 R-Design rolls out the factory with a 2-liter supercharged and turbocharged engine making 310 HP and 400 Nm for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds. Ignore the stuff in the video about it being FWD, as all T6s have AWD and an 8-speed automatic, not that traction is an issue at this speed. In fact, the car might have a little faster if lighter.

Its pursuer is the M135i, a hatchback version of the M235i Coupe you get in America, featuring the same 3-liter turbo engine. European specs read as follows: 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, 320 HP and 450 Nm. It's also lighter by over 350 kilos, being compact and 2-wheel-drive.

The Autobahn chase feels like a really strange form of courtship. Do you know how Toothless the dragon tries to dance and impress his lady in the latest trailers? Yeah, like that. Maybe we've had too much drag racing, but when two cars compete, one is supposed to pass the other. But here, the M135i, which is superior, never sticks its neck out.

BMW M135i Volvo V90 R-Design Autobahn
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
VOLVO models:
VOLVO V60 Cross CountryVOLVO V60 Cross Country MediumVOLVO Polestar 1VOLVO Polestar 1 CoupeVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 Lower PremiumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 