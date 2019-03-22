Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit

BMW M135i Chasing Volvo V90 T6 on Autobahn Is Weird Courtship

Germany, famous for its high-speed road network, is the perfect playground for average cars that go fast. The Autobahn is why their vehicles used to be seen as over-engineered pieces of tech. 4 photos



Likewise, Swedish automaker Volvo used to have bulletproof Autobahn cruisers. And their inline-6 or V8 engines often found their way into supercars. But nowadays, everything has a 2-liter turbo. Also, the company recently announced that all its cars would be electronically



Regardless, the V90 T6 R-Design rolls out the factory with a 2-liter supercharged and turbocharged engine making 310 HP and 400 Nm for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds. Ignore the stuff in the video about it being FWD , as all T6s have AWD and an 8-speed automatic, not that traction is an issue at this speed. In fact, the car might have a little faster if lighter.



Its pursuer is the



The Autobahn chase feels like a really strange form of courtship. Do you know how Toothless the dragon tries to dance and impress his lady in the latest trailers? Yeah, like that. Maybe we've had too much drag racing, but when two cars compete, one is supposed to pass the other. But here, the M135i, which is superior, never sticks its neck out.



