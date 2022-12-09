BMW M Motorsport Gets Refreshed Roster for 2023 Season

BMW has been a prominent name in racing for a long time, competing in almost every racing category on the face of the planet, and now they are stepping their game up with some personnel and vehicle changes for the 2023 season.
BMW’s racing history can be traced back almost a century ago. The Motorsport side of the Bavarian’s car manufacturer raced in a plethora of categories, from Formula 1 to Superbikes and Touring Car Championships - which gave birth to the legendary E30, but we’re going beside the point here.
For the upcoming season, BMW has been testing a few cars that will make their debut in 2023. The BMW M Hybrid V8 will race in North America in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the BMW M4 GT3 will compete in GT and 24-hour races.
With that said, it’s not enough that they bring out cars that are insanely fast, they also need some talent behind the wheel, and now they added some more to the already stacked roster.
For the 2023 season, we see two new names pop up, both of Belgian provenance. This pair of young racers will enter the BMW M Team WRT - confusing name, I know. It essentially means GT class, IMSA, and 24-hour racing.
In no particular order, the first driver of the new pair is Dries Vanthoor. The 24-year-old won the 24 hours of Nürburgring, the GT World Challenge Europe three years in a row, and scored some more victories in other 24-hour races – it looks like he’s pretty qualified for his new job.
The other driver is a 21-year-old hot shoe by the name of Charles Weerts. He, also, has a lot of wins under his belt. He won the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint 3 years in a row and the overall title in the 2021 GT World Challenge Europe.
BMW’s line-up was already filled with talented drivers, but with the addition of these two young bucks, we can look forward to an even more exciting season to come for the Bavarians.
