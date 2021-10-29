BMW M Coming to the Indianapolis Speedway With Purpose-Built Driving Experience Center

If you plan on driving the most extreme BMW M cars ever made in a somewhat official environment, the available Driving Experience Centers are the places to go. The German carmaker has several such facilities around the world, and come 2022 America is getting a new one as well.
BMW said this week it would open a purpose-built M Driving Experience Center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where a pilot program was run last summer. As usual, the place will feature a driving school with BMW-certified drivers showing people the ropes, driving experiences on the track, and a two-story experience venue where the carmaker will show cars and other products.
The entire venue will house 14,000 sq. ft. of usable space and will comprise both meeting space and training areas, but also a 7,000+ sq. ft. rooftop with a 1,800 sq. ft. enclosed lounge and hospitality area. It will be built on 1.5 acres of land (including parking). Spectating areas are also included in the plan.
“The new BMW M Driving Experience Center at Indianapolis Motor Speedway extends not only our valued partnership with one of the most iconic motor sports venues in the world, but also allows us to formally expand our experiential and instructional classes to a totally new region in the U.S. market,” said in a statement Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America.
“The thrilling performance of a BMW M vehicle is best experienced from the driver’s seat – an experience made even better at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”
BMW says it should have the construction ready and its cars making the rounds on the track by the second quarter of next year. Those who will visit the location with racing in mind will be treated to the M Track Experience (the kind you get in Thermal or Spartanburg), the M Track Days, or the M4 GT4 Experience.
