autoevolution
 

BMW Isn't Interested in Bespoke M Supercar, Says M8 Is Enough

12 Jun 2019, 19:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
German automaking is all about squeezing those decades of performance heritage into extra profit. For example, AMG's supposedly bespoke 4-door supercar is currently available with a not-so-special 3-liter engine making 367 horsepower.
108 photos
M Performance parts for BMW M8 and M8 CompetitionM Performance parts for BMW M8 and M8 CompetitionM Performance parts for BMW M8 and M8 CompetitionM Performance parts for BMW M8 and M8 CompetitionM Performance parts for BMW M8 and M8 CompetitionM Performance parts for BMW M8 and M8 CompetitionM Performance parts for BMW M8 and M8 Competition2020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M82020 BMW M8
However, BMW has now made it clear that it's not interested in a bespoke M supermodel. Speaking to Australian magazine Which Car, M Division head Markus Flasch has said the M8 already fits the bill, so there's no point in doing anything else.

The M8 fulfills the role of a supercar by being the "ultimate performance machine that we offer; it will be the fastest ever BMW at the Nürburgring Nordschleife."

And he's right. Within a few days or even hours, we should have the M8 Gran Coupe joining the coupe and cabriolet. Want an alternative to the AMG GT 53 4-door? The M850i is more than enough. Interested in the smaller Mercedes CLS 400 d with a diesel engine? The BMW 840d does the same thing.

There's a variety of supercars the M8 can beat to 100 km/h, including the DBSSuperleggera, AMG GT R and Pagani Zonda. Of course, that's mostly due to the AWD, but tuning could unlock even more speed.

If you look at things that way, the M8 Competition is a real bargain at $146,000. It would compete only with a basic McLaren or Audi R8, not the big-boy supercars. Although they were bigger and heavier, the old generations of the M6 were always gunning for the 911. The M8 is no exception, as Flasch call it a "Porsche Turbo killer." Many changes have been made to ensure it feels engaging as well.

The center of gravity is 24mm lower than in the M5, you sit lower and we’ve done a lot to the connection of the chassis to the body. It makes the front much stiffer and the steering feels different; all our test drivers were surprised by the different character," the M boss said.
BMW M8 bmw m8 cabriolet M8 supercar M
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
BMW models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactAll BMW models  
 
 