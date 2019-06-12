BMW 2 Series Coupe Rendered Using FWD Platform, M235i Look

BMW Isn't Interested in Bespoke M Supercar, Says M8 Is Enough

German automaking is all about squeezing those decades of performance heritage into extra profit. For example, AMG's supposedly bespoke 4-door supercar is currently available with a not-so-special 3-liter engine making 367 horsepower. 108 photos



The M8 fulfills the role of a supercar by being the "ultimate performance machine that we offer; it will be the fastest ever BMW at the Nürburgring Nordschleife."



And he's right. Within a few days or even hours, we should have the M8 Gran Coupe joining the coupe and cabriolet. Want an alternative to the AMG GT 53 4-door? The M850i is more than enough. Interested in the smaller Mercedes CLS 400 d with a diesel engine? The BMW 840d does the same thing.



There's a variety of supercars the M8 can beat to 100 km/h, including the DBSSuperleggera, AMG GT R and Pagani Zonda. Of course, that's mostly due to the AWD , but tuning could unlock even more speed.



If you look at things that way, the M8 Competition is a real bargain at $146,000. It would compete only with a basic McLaren or Audi R8, not the big-boy supercars. Although they were bigger and heavier, the old generations of the M6 were always gunning for the 911. The M8 is no exception, as Flasch call it a "Porsche Turbo killer." Many changes have been made to ensure it feels engaging as well.



