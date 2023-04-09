BMW i8 Refuses To Play Dead, Enters the Liberty Walk Candy Shop for a Flashy Makeover

Production of the BMW i8 ended altogether in 2020, with a little over 20,000 units made. There do not seem to be any plans to bring it back with an entirely new generation that would have an even more daring design and extra power, and for some reason, it refuses to stay dead.
In fact, people are still mesmerized by it, and by people, we mostly mean those for whom cars serve the purpose of taking them to and fro. So are certain owners for that matter, and some of them have gone the extra mile to make theirs stand out, hence the occasional brash copy that we’ve seen over the years.
Brash is too soft a word when describing the pictured example, which immediately screams Liberty Walk through its pores when looking at it. The reason is simple, and it is due to those oversized fender attachments that feature the Japanese tuner’s signature bolt-on design. The profile comprises a pair of side skirt attachments, and if you look up front, then you will see more add-ons, like those on the sides of the bumper, and the fat chin spoiler.
Things are even more OTT at the rear, where this BMW i8 may still have the OEM bumper on, but the diffuser, which sports an extra brake light in the middle for a motorsport vibe, is new. That humongous wing was added there post factory too. Wrapped in Yokohama Advan tires, and sporting Forgiato center caps, the wheels are also new. They have a five double-spoke design and a black look, which is the contrasting color of the exterior, otherwise dominated by pink. The typical Liberty Walk decals are present too, and the car rides closer to the ground thanks to the adjustable air suspension.
A quick look inside reveals what we already suspected: that they haven’t messed around with the upholstery and trim at all. This has a white look, and likely still features all the bells and whistles expected from such a model. And if you must know, even though you probably do already, the butterfly doors are not part of the makeover, as they came with the car straight from the Leipzig plant in Germany, having been fitted during the assembly process of the i8.
On a final note, we will remind you that Liberty Walk doesn’t tend to offer more power for their tuned vehicles, hence why we believe this one still has 369 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque on tap. A stock BMW i8 will max out at 155 mph (250 kph), which is its electronically limited top speed, and deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in roughly four and a half seconds.
