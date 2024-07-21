BMW i7 on Fresh Forgiatos Looks Like an Electric Alpina

BMW's new design language is controversial, but that doesn't matter to most wealthy clients, who buy models that often feature bucktooth grilles and split headlamp arrangements.
The XM has become a common sight on the road, as has the latest 7 Series, alongside its electric sibling, the first-ever i7. These models just blew two candles off their birthday cakes, as production commenced in 2022 at the Dingolfing factory in Germany. They're also made in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia and share the same construction as the 5 Series, X7, and iX.
Since this story is dedicated to one special BMW i7, we should get on with it and tell you that the images were shared online by Forgiato. The reason is the new alloy set that Alpina's gorgeous offerings may have inspired, but they came from this company's portfolio, as evidenced by the center caps that read Forgiato on them. The multi-spoke wheels have a silver finish that works perfectly with the chrome accents and the black paint finish.
As you can likely tell from the few pictures the wheel maker released on its social media earlier this week, this BMW i7 does not feature any aftermarket modifications. And that's another plus in our book, besides those beautiful wheels, as we think it looks perfect in this configuration. Thus, you know what look to go for if you win the lottery and can finally afford your dream i7.
Should you rather have a 2024 BMW i7 instead, then you should prepare a minimum of $105,700 for the base eDrive50. This model enjoys 449 hp (455 ps/335 kW) and does 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 5.3s. The superior xDrive60 brings 536 hp (544 ps/400 kW) to the party for 0-60 in 4.5 seconds, and it starts at $124,200. The M70 tops the family with 650 hp (659 ps/485 kW), a 3.5-second acceleration, and a starting price of $168,500, excluding destination and dealer fees.
Now, we know it rocks only new wheels and nothing else from the aftermarket world, but we think this BMW i7 is one of the prettiest we've seen so far. This proves that less is more in the tuning game, and all you need is a nice set of shoes to make your right stand out for all the right reasons. But do you also like it?
However, we'd recommend opting for its ICE-powered sibling instead, as it looks the same, yet it will cure you from range anxiety. The latest 7er is offered in the 740i, 760i xDrive, and 750e xDrive flavors in the United States. The entry-level starts at $96,400, and the AWD system is a $3,000 option. The 760i xDrive comes with standard AWD and carries an MSRP of $121,300 for the 2024 model year, whereas the PHEV kicks off at $107,000.
