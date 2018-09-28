autoevolution
 

BMW i3 Gets Longer Range with New 120 Ah Battery, Sport Package

Range anxiety will be become a thing of the past for new BMW i3 buyers, as the models soon to hit the market will be packing a significantly larger battery.
BMW announced on Friday the i3 will from now on be using a 120 Ah / 42.2 kWh battery, more than double the size of the one with which the model was launched in 2013 – at the time the figures for it were 60 Ah and 22.6 kWh.

The increased storage capacity also means an increase in range, despite the fact that the overall dimensions of the pack have remained the same, just as the performance figures for the model have: 184 hp and acceleration time of 6.9 seconds.

According to the Germans, the new i3 will be capable of achieving ranges of 260 km (162 miles), an increase of roughly 30 percent when compared to the existing version. The range has been measured in everyday driving using a city driving profile, 20°C outdoor temperature.

To wrap the new battery in a nice package, BMW will also be offering a sports package and new colors for the interior and exterior.

The sports package is defined by the introduction of the sports suspension usually available only on the i3s. This tech uses specific dampers, springs and stabilizers, is 10 mm lower than stock and has a widened track. The suspension is linked to 20-inch light alloy wheels in Jet Black or Bicolor finish.

Color-wise, the i3 will come with an additional new variant of the Jucaro Beige metallic with accentuations in Frozen Grey. To match the exterior color, BMW will use on the interior new fabric in Carum Grey with accentuations in brown.

Pricing for the i3 equipped with the new battery has not been announced, but the technology will be available for both the i3 and the i3s.

You can read the extent of the modifications prepared by BMW for the i3 in the document attached below.
