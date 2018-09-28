Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun

BMW i3 Gets Longer Range with New 120 Ah Battery, Sport Package

Range anxiety will be become a thing of the past for new BMW i3 buyers, as the models soon to hit the market will be packing a significantly larger battery. 34 photos



The increased storage capacity also means an increase in range, despite the fact that the overall dimensions of the pack have remained the same, just as the performance figures for the model have: 184 hp and acceleration time of 6.9 seconds.



According to the Germans, the new i3 will be capable of achieving ranges of 260 km (162 miles), an increase of roughly 30 percent when compared to the existing version. The range has been measured in everyday driving using a city driving profile, 20°C outdoor temperature.



To wrap the new battery in a nice package, BMW will also be offering a sports package and new colors for the interior and exterior.



The sports package is defined by the introduction of the sports suspension usually available only on the



Color-wise, the



Pricing for the i3 equipped with the new battery has not been announced, but the technology will be available for both the i3 and the i3s.



