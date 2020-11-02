BMW Group's #NEXTGen 2020 Will Digitally Present the iNext, a MINI and a Bike

BMW Group’s #NEXTGen platform and event were created last year as a way of providing interesting insights into the world of the Bavarian automotive manufacturer. This year’s edition is again looking to present the company in a new and innovative way – but more importantly it’s taking a look behind the scenes of the way it deals with the future of mobility.
Chief among the announcements will be the world premiere of the final design for the BMW iNext fully electric vehicle, taking place on November 11th, starting at 2.00 pm (CET). But that’s not all, because the company has also programmed global introductions from BMW Motorrad (the same day 10.00 am CET) and MINI (November 17th, 2.00 pm CET).
Interestingly, before the brand’s “BMW i” subsidiary reveals the new aesthetics of the iNext, fans of the German automaker will be able to watch a six-part series dubbed “Chasing iNEXT” which chronicles the development process of the all-electric crossover. The “docutainment series” will be available a day in advance compared to the actual iNext premiere, from 4.00 pm (CET) on November 10th.
This year the #NEXTGen 2020 goes entirely digital, so the company is making the most of the format by providing an ample library of videos “offering insights into the research and development work carried out by the BMW Group,” while also taking a look at some of its most important partnerships.
With the event squarely focused on the next steps in mobility taken by the entire group, it will certainly be interesting to see what BMW Motorrad has prepared for motorcycle fans. Additionally, the MINI premiere is as mysterious as it gets, though we can safely assume it will have to do with electrification in one way or another.
As far as the iNext is concerned, we expect the production-intent final design to arrive with a more toned-down design compared to the BMW Vision iNEXT Concept from 2018.
From a technical standpoint we expect it to feature all the latest technologies available from the BMW Group, though the company might hold on to the juicy details for a later date and choose to only showcase the exterior styling on this occasion.
