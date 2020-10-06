BMW EV9 Shows Stunning Retro-Electric Design

View this post on Instagram

Here it goes. My goal was to really have fun with blender and create a beautiful coupe for leisurely drives. Lower belt line, great visibility, classic proportions and volumes. #cardesigning #cardesign #automotivedesign #blender3d #cycles #bmw #electriccars #industrialdesign

A post shared by Chacko Abraham (@chackonix) on Oct 5, 2020 at 12:19am PDT