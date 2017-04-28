BMW Employee Drops Information About 2018 BMW M5 (F90)

- M5 closed room View «no phones allowed « - Yesterday I had the chance to see the new M5 F90 in South Korea ð÷ for the first time ever and I'll share with you what I saw : - similar to the photo I posted but no side air breather it's more up same as the M4 and M3 - new carbon fiber roof same as M6 design - all wheel drive System with three different settings 4wd , 4wd sport , rear wheel drive 100% . - new color marina bay blue . - new 5 spoke wheels design 20'' jet black color with silver . - twin exhaust tail pipes as usual -small lip boot spoiler similar to the previous M5 . -rear sporty diffuser - new transmission handle with P button and speed shifting switchs , bigger than normal transmission handle and cube shape. - 8 speed transmission . - M1 M2 red aluminum small buttons fixed separately in steering wheel same as formula one steering style . - m power instrument cluster display - over 600 Hp and 0-100 less than 3,6 Sec - new seats with M5 logo ( with no light same as m3,M4 seat logo ) - same hood design in the photo and same front bumper . - new M mirror , big one not as small as M4 M3. For any questions let me know . Rami

