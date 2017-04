BMW Employee Drops Information About 2018 BMW M5 (F90)

“Yesterday I had the chance to see the new M5 G30 in South Korea for the first time ever,” user abudhabi_motors claims on Instagram. And although no phones or cameras were allowed on location, the man who wrote the post has some pretty neat information on the ultimate variant of the current-gen 5 Series

Starting with design, abudhabi_motors highlights that the car’s design is similar to the adjacent rendering, though there are no side air breathers. Think M3 and M4. Typical for a full-blown M vehicle, the roof is a carbon fiber job and contrasts nicely with the Marina Bay Blue exterior color.A small-ish trunk lip spoiler, 20-inch Jet Black 5-spoke alloy wheels, quad-style exhaust pipes, plus a sporty rear diffuser are on the menu too.So far, so good. But here comes the exciting part. According to the BMW employee, the rumors were true. Performance all-wheel-drive is standard, with the xDrive system offering three settings: normal, sport, and 100% rear-wheel-drive. Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ , anyone? In comparison to its main rival, the F90 M5 gets an 8-speed automatic instead of a 9-speeder.The transmission handle is different from the BMW G50 5er, bigger than the normal transmission handle and with a “cube shape.” The cited source also mentions two M buttons, painted red and made from aluminum.Concerning performance, abudhabi_motors claims over 600 hp from a twin-turbo V8 , with 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) coming in less than 3.6 seconds. Bearing in mind the E63 S 4Matic+ does it in 3.4 seconds thanks to 612 PS (604 hp), it seems fitting the F90 M5 can hit that speed in less than 3.6 clicks.On that note, the rumor mill expects the new-generation M5 to be revealed towards the end of the year, with deliveries slated to start in 2018.