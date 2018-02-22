BMW Electric Supercar Rendered as Tesla Roadster Rival

The electrification revolution is now upon us, with German premium carmakers preparing to establish a dominant position in the battle for the ever-increasing market share of hybrids and all-electric vehicles. While Audi has started working on a dedicated EV platform together with Porsche and Mercedes-Benz has come up with the dedicated EQ sub-brand, we're still waiting to see how BMW's full electrification plans materialize.

BMW aims to introduce a much broader range of EVs, with the transformation also set to reach Rolls-Royce. Nevertheless, the Spirit of Ecstasy brand is waiting for advances in battery technology, so it can offer the kind of driving range its customers expect.



Until we get to see the production results of the said electrification plan, we've brought along a rendering that envisions a potential all-electric BMW supercar.



The machine we have here could serve as a halo car, mixing electron juice sipping assets with the lightweight CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) experience the company has gained thanks to working on the i gas-electric projects.



The pixel play comes from



"Working on a series of custom concepts today so I figured I’ll do some of my own ideas too [the artist often delivers mashups that change the way we see existing machines],"Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu

