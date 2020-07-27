BMW E46 M3 Coupe Gets Regular Car Reviewed

The M3 story started with the E30 in the 1980s, and that generation is widely considered the best sports sedan ever made by BMW despite the four-cylinder engine with 2.0 to 2.5 liters of displacement. However, I’m a ‘90s kid and the BMW that spurred my interest in German cars is the E46.
A modern classic if you will, it’s hard to talk about this generation of the M3 without getting a little nostalgic about it. Regular Car Reviews thinks the same thing, and Mr. Regular points out the E46 is often overhyped.
It’s not the fastest M3 with an aspirated engine, its design looks outdated by modern standards – even BMW standards – and the SMG automated manual was a bit of a dog’s breakfast compared to the six-speed manual transmission. However, I can’t help but want one every single time I see an E46 on the road.
Automakers may be more interested in volume and profit margins these days, but the M3 from that era has a sense of specialness and purposefulness that kicks my nostalgia into overdrive. It’s also worth highlighting the E46 brought outright speed to the menu, not only handling as it was the case for the E36.
Road & Track famously crowned the 2006 BMW M3 their favorite sports car of all time in 2009, but 11 years later, that certainly isn’t the case anymore. Engine, transmission, chassis, and suspension technology have come a long way, and advancements in software deserve an honorable mention.
Then priced on par with the Porsche Boxster S, the E46 can be had on the cheap nowadays if you’re prepared to fix some of the car’s most notorious issues. VANOS wearing out, head-gasket failure, SMG pump failure, damage to the soft top in the case of the convertible, and a cracked rear-axle carrier panel are only a few of them. The forged-aluminum lower wishbones also happen to be problematic in second-hand cars, featuring unique bearings and bushings.
Before pressing play to see Mr. Regular doing his thing, a YouTube comment needs to be highlighted. “As an E46 owner, his rant is justified,” said David Sindlinger. “I don’t blame him.”
It’s not the fastest M3 with an aspirated engine, its design looks outdated by modern standards – even BMW standards – and the SMG automated manual was a bit of a dog’s breakfast compared to the six-speed manual transmission. However, I can’t help but want one every single time I see an E46 on the road.
Automakers may be more interested in volume and profit margins these days, but the M3 from that era has a sense of specialness and purposefulness that kicks my nostalgia into overdrive. It’s also worth highlighting the E46 brought outright speed to the menu, not only handling as it was the case for the E36.
Road & Track famously crowned the 2006 BMW M3 their favorite sports car of all time in 2009, but 11 years later, that certainly isn’t the case anymore. Engine, transmission, chassis, and suspension technology have come a long way, and advancements in software deserve an honorable mention.
Then priced on par with the Porsche Boxster S, the E46 can be had on the cheap nowadays if you’re prepared to fix some of the car’s most notorious issues. VANOS wearing out, head-gasket failure, SMG pump failure, damage to the soft top in the case of the convertible, and a cracked rear-axle carrier panel are only a few of them. The forged-aluminum lower wishbones also happen to be problematic in second-hand cars, featuring unique bearings and bushings.
Before pressing play to see Mr. Regular doing his thing, a YouTube comment needs to be highlighted. “As an E46 owner, his rant is justified,” said David Sindlinger. “I don’t blame him.”