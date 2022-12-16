BMW 'Dee' May Be About a Movie With Arnold Schwarzenegger, Not Hacking After All

A few days ago, BMW's main Instagram account, as well as its Facebook and Twitter pages, had peculiar profile pictures instead of the usual BMW logos. Those logos wrote "DeeMW" or had a simple, black, background. Initially, people thought that BMW got hacked. They did not, but now we have a new clue on what is going on.
The latest post on the official BMW account on Twitter, which still identifies itself as Dee, has a video that features the same feminine voice that was heard in other previous videos, and that voice is now speaking to the man who was referred to as The Austrian Oak.
In case you are not fans of the greatest bodybuilder of his era, and possibly of all time if you think about the impact that he made on the sport, as well as on global culture, we are referring to Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Some of you know him from his time in Hollywood, while others know him as the former Governor of California. He was all those things, as well as an inspiration to many, and now he is bringing the role of Zeus to life.
This is not the first time we see Arnold in a Greek deity costume, as the legend has also starred in a series of BMW commercials for the Super Bowl, which were co-starred by Salma Hayek. In those videos, Arnie was Thunder Zeus, while Salma was Goddess Hera, and Ralf Moeller was Poseidon.
Now, the video mentions The Dee Movie, which will come to a screen near you in January. Fortunately, we do not have long to wait until we see it. The trailer can be viewed in the tweet below.
Those of you who are ardent fans of Arnold know that his movie debut was in Hercules in New York, where the actor who was the best paid per line after the movie Terminator played the eponymous divine Hero back in 1970.
On a side note, Arnold was encouraged to audition in that movie by Reg Park, another successful bodybuilder of the era (and one of Arnold's heroes), who was a close friend of Arnold at the time.
Park had previously starred in a series of Hercules films in Italy, which Arnold had seen before moving to the United States of America. Those Hercules films, which portrayed Reg Park in his massive form at the time, were the inspiration for Arnold's career as a bodybuilder. The latter was the inspiration for many youngsters to pick up weightlifting and change their lives.
OMG IT'S HAPPENING!! STAY CALM EVERYONE!! bestie @schwarzenegger and i are about to become hollywood’s most iconic duo. don't believe me? see for yourself in january. coming to a screen near you ???????? // #DEEMW #TheDeeMovie pic.twitter.com/CtmASIvy8T— Dee (@BMW) December 16, 2022