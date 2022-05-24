BMW Could Boost Alternative Energy Investments in Bid to Lower Dependence on Natural Gas

According to BMW production chief Milan Nedeljkovic, the German carmaker is exploring new investments in solar, geothermal and hydrogen energy in a bid to lower its dependence on natural gas. Nedeljkovic also warned that an embargo on Russian gas could bring the entire car industry to a halt.
BMW is currently considering adding solar panels to its plants, while also developing plans with local authorities to ship hydrogen to its facility in Leipzig, Germany. Last year, natural gas accounted for 54% of the Bavarian brand’s total energy consumption, as per Reuters.
“Hydrogen is very well-suited to lower or even fully compensate for gas demand,” stated Nedeljkovic.
Then, when asked what would happen to BMW’s factories if gas deliveries from Russia would stop, he shared a rather negative outlook: “Our industry accounts for around 37% of German natural gas consumption. Not just BMW, but the entire sector would come to a standstill.”
It’s not just BMW who are preparing to shift away from Russian gas, but rather most of the German industry. Furthermore, solutions are being explored with regard to a rationing system in the event of a sudden halt on deliveries.
BMW also operates a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, which is said to be the world’s first car factory run entirely without fossil fuels. According to Nedeljkovic, this facility will rely heavily on solar energy, with geothermal also being explored.
Geothermal power is considered to be more stable than weather-dependent renewables, but it hasn’t attracted as many investments as wind or solar power – mostly because of high upfront costs and a complex licensing process for drilling into the ground.
When asked if nuclear energy is an option, the BMW exec admitted that it could act as a stabilizing factor in volatile times such as these, but as far as his company is concerned, they will be focusing entirely on regenerative energy sources.
