BMW Concept XM Morphs Into Yummy 4-Door Coupe to Give Audi's RS 7 a Hard Time

Just in case you are among the folks that imagined no amount of BMW Concept XM renderings would prove CGI is strong enough to make it look pretty, there you go. Albeit it’s not a crossover SUV anymore...
BMW’s M GmbH high-performance division has tried (rather unsuccessfully, according to both popular and specialist opinion) once again to mesmerize an entire world. They have recently decided to showcase a preview of yet another standalone product. It spiritually follows in the footsteps of the Bavarian company's legendary M1.
Only that we are not dealing with a wedge-shaped mid-engine sports car like the one produced between 1978 and 1981. Instead, this will be yet another product that should be proudly manufactured at the company’s U.S. facility in South Carolina. Yes, a crossover SUV, indeed. Dubbed XM, after the preview hero's Concept XM moniker, so no Citroen puns will be accepted.
Reception has been fairly mixed, to put all those raging feelings as mildly as possible. And it naturally became the darling of virtual automotive artists. Some attempted to see into the production series future, others simply jumped on the much larger bandwagon of people that wanted to save its M soul. Unfortunately, in my humble opinion, most of them failed.
Alas, if anyone thought BMW’s styling madness is already too far gone to do anything about it – here is a possible counterexample. It stems courtesy of the imaginative virtual artist Andras Veres. The Heidelberg, Germany-based pixel master better known as andras.s.veres did opt for the one trick that never fails when ugly BMWs are involved.
He simply morphed the Concept XM out of its high-performance crossover SUV real-world existence and into a virtual life of 4-Door Coupe shenanigans. Of course, everyone knows this is merely wishful thinking. Otherwise, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and its respective M8 version would probably have a “heart attack.” On the other hand, Audi’s RS 7 might have bit its proverbial nails if this ever became a thing.
