BMW Caught Lying, This Is How Fast the New M4 Competition xDrive Actually Is

Certain automakers can be conservative when it comes to releasing the performance and/or power figures of their models. One such example comes from McLaren, whose 720S has turned out to be more powerful than advertised. Bugatti’s Chiron SS is quicker to 60 mph (97 kph) than the official estimate as well.
Now, this story isn’t about the British supercar, nor the French hypercar with German roots, but about something quite different: the new BMW M4 Competition xDrive. The premium compact sports coupe has turned out to be much quicker in the real world, where, in theory at least, it can actually give blue-blooded models a run for their money.
Ask the car marque how quick the M4 is, in the Competition xDrive Coupe flavor, and they will tell you that it needs 3.4 seconds to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill, and that flat-out, it can do 155 mph (250 kph), or 180 mph (290 kph) with the optional M Driver’s Pack. Mind you, almost three and a half seconds is not bad at all for a vehicle that can be used as a daily driver and has decent cargo space, but you should expect much more out of it.
According to Car&Driver, who got the chance to put the aforementioned model through its paces, it is supercar-fast to 60 mph. They claim that it needs only 2.8 seconds for the sprint, 0.6 seconds less than advertised, which makes it about as fast as the Ferrari F8 Tributo.
Powering it is the same engine used throughout the M3 and M4 families (among others), a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six that pushes out 503 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm in the Competition configuration. The M4 Competition xDrive Coupe has an MSRP of $79,000, about three times more affordable than a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan.
