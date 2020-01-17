BMW Announces New 318i, 48V Mild-Hybrid Versions of "20d" Models

Fresh news from Bavaria, as BMW announces several new electrified powertrains at the beginning of 2020. Like many European automakers, it needs to do whatever it can to keep selling lots of cars while keeping CO2 emissions at a low level.
As in the case of nearly all its rivals, the solution is to adapt existing powertrains to a 48V electric architecture, making them into mild hybrids. Basically, every model that has a normal 2-liter diesel engine is being fitted with the system: 520d / 520d xDrive Sedan/Touring, 320d / 320d xDrive Sedan, 320d / 320d xDrive Touring, X3 xDrive20d and X4 xDrive20d. If it's not on the list, they've probably stopped selling it.
In theory, the 48V mild-hybrid drive works by shutting off all internal combustion at low speeds or under light loads. And when accelerating, the small electric motor and battery add 11 hp of temporary boost.
In March, BMW will also introduce the new 120d. Well, it's not "new" but before, you could only have this 190 hp, 400 Nm engine with xDrive. But now the power goes to the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic and you will hit 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds before maxing out at 231 km/h (143 mph). The xDrive version took 7.0 seconds but was more thirsty.
Also new for this year is a 318i powertrain for the 3 Series sedan and Touring. It makes 156 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). What's puzzling is that they're adapting a 2-liter TwinPower Turbo for this job, even though the old 3 Series and the C-Class use smaller engines to get that output. With a 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.4 seconds (8.7 seconds for the wagon), it's not a bad way to enjoy your basic executive sedan.
BMW says that starting this year, the 7 and 8 Series will have soft-close doors as standard, while the X5, X6, and X7 gain new finish and trim combinations.
Here are the claimed fuel consumption levels of the new "20d" hybrid models:
In theory, the 48V mild-hybrid drive works by shutting off all internal combustion at low speeds or under light loads. And when accelerating, the small electric motor and battery add 11 hp of temporary boost.
In March, BMW will also introduce the new 120d. Well, it's not "new" but before, you could only have this 190 hp, 400 Nm engine with xDrive. But now the power goes to the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic and you will hit 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds before maxing out at 231 km/h (143 mph). The xDrive version took 7.0 seconds but was more thirsty.
Also new for this year is a 318i powertrain for the 3 Series sedan and Touring. It makes 156 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). What's puzzling is that they're adapting a 2-liter TwinPower Turbo for this job, even though the old 3 Series and the C-Class use smaller engines to get that output. With a 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.4 seconds (8.7 seconds for the wagon), it's not a bad way to enjoy your basic executive sedan.
BMW says that starting this year, the 7 and 8 Series will have soft-close doors as standard, while the X5, X6, and X7 gain new finish and trim combinations.
Here are the claimed fuel consumption levels of the new "20d" hybrid models:
- BMW 520d Sedan: 4.9 – 4.1 l/100 km
- BMW 320d Sedan: 4.1 – 4.0 l/100 km
- BMW 320d Touring: 4.3 – 4.2 l/100 km
- BMW 320d xDrive Sedan: 4.4 – 4.3 l/100 km
- BMW 320d xDrive Touring: 4.5 – 4.5 l/100 km
- BMW X3 xDrive20d: 5.1 – 4.8 l/100 km
- BMW X4 xDrive20d: 5.1 – 4.8 l/100 km