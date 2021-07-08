BMW Announces 2022 CE 04 Electric Scooter - Proudly Displays Motorrad Heritage

BMW Motorrad has announced the newest addition to their 2022 electromobility lineup, the new BMW CE 04 electric scooter. As part of BMW’s ongoing e-mobility strategy, here’s what you’re in for with the newest of the new.
To understand a bit more about what the 04 has in store, note that Motorrad specifically designed this scooter for the urban landscape. Knowing this already helps you set some mental parameters as to how far and fast you’ll be driving this beast.
However, it is BMW we’re talking about here, so you should be glad to know that not only does the 04 perform at optimum levels in an urban setting, but a maximum output of 42 hp, torque of 46 lb-ft (63.4 Nm) at 1,500 rpm, and a maximum speed of 75 mph (120 kph), this sucker can take on a highway just as fine. Not only this, but you’ll be receiving an estimated range of 80 miles (129 kph) on a full charge, due to a 60.6 Ah battery.
EV. As a hint, BMW has drawn on “cross-over technology” and infused the drivetrain of the 04 with features normally found in passenger cars. As an example, the lithium-ion battery has been manufactured in the same way as that of the current BMW iX and i4, with “green power” as BMW says. Depending on the charger you select, you can experience a full charge in just one hour and 40 minutes.
For a drivetrain, expect a permanent magnet EMP 156 electric motor that ends up being liquid-cooled. With a single-stage gearbox, toothed belt, and total gear ratio of 10.5, enjoy the ride. Oh, here’s one of the good and fun bits, an automatic recuperation system is in place. With it, the 04 recuperates energy much like the engine brake on a combustion vehicle and converts that energy into electrical power. All in all, you’re also going to experience a zero to 30 mph (48 kph) time of 2.6 seconds, and zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 9.1 seconds. Hang on tight.
performance characteristic curve that allows the 04 to show you that it’s a BMW.
To keep things nice and safe, BMW Motorrad ABS controls a twin-disc, 4-caliper, hydraulic brake on the front and a single-disc, single-piston caliper on the rear. All disks are of 10.4 inches (26.4 centimeters) diameter. 15-inch tires with a width of 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters) on the front and 4.5 inches (11.43 centimeters) on the rear are also going to be offering a smooth ride, but also one with enough traction for the control you need.
Mode selection and data are displayed on a 10.25-inch (26.03-centimeter) TFT color display that includes integrated map navigation and device connectivity. Everything you want to know about your scooter is displayed here. Settings, navigation, communication, media, phone, and even My Motorcycle options are available. Battery levels, range, acceleration, all that, visible via a full HD 1920 x 720 pixels. And don’t forget, there’s an app for that, just to make things easier, and even a split-screen function on the display.
seen and felt on a motorcycle.
Throw on a spring strut suspension with 4.3 inches (10.9 centimeters) of travel on the front mounted to a single-bridge telescopic 35 mm (1.37 in) fork, 3.6 inches (9.14 centimeters) of travel on a single-side swingarm at the rear, and BMW once again raises the bar for e-mobility manufacturers.
How about that exterior? What is there to say really. If someone were to drive past you right now, you’d now right away that they’re mounting a CE 04. But you won’t just yet as the market launch is estimated for Q1 2022. No time like the present to break out those checkbooks!
To understand a bit more about what the 04 has in store, note that Motorrad specifically designed this scooter for the urban landscape. Knowing this already helps you set some mental parameters as to how far and fast you’ll be driving this beast.
However, it is BMW we’re talking about here, so you should be glad to know that not only does the 04 perform at optimum levels in an urban setting, but a maximum output of 42 hp, torque of 46 lb-ft (63.4 Nm) at 1,500 rpm, and a maximum speed of 75 mph (120 kph), this sucker can take on a highway just as fine. Not only this, but you’ll be receiving an estimated range of 80 miles (129 kph) on a full charge, due to a 60.6 Ah battery.
EV. As a hint, BMW has drawn on “cross-over technology” and infused the drivetrain of the 04 with features normally found in passenger cars. As an example, the lithium-ion battery has been manufactured in the same way as that of the current BMW iX and i4, with “green power” as BMW says. Depending on the charger you select, you can experience a full charge in just one hour and 40 minutes.
For a drivetrain, expect a permanent magnet EMP 156 electric motor that ends up being liquid-cooled. With a single-stage gearbox, toothed belt, and total gear ratio of 10.5, enjoy the ride. Oh, here’s one of the good and fun bits, an automatic recuperation system is in place. With it, the 04 recuperates energy much like the engine brake on a combustion vehicle and converts that energy into electrical power. All in all, you’re also going to experience a zero to 30 mph (48 kph) time of 2.6 seconds, and zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 9.1 seconds. Hang on tight.
performance characteristic curve that allows the 04 to show you that it’s a BMW.
To keep things nice and safe, BMW Motorrad ABS controls a twin-disc, 4-caliper, hydraulic brake on the front and a single-disc, single-piston caliper on the rear. All disks are of 10.4 inches (26.4 centimeters) diameter. 15-inch tires with a width of 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters) on the front and 4.5 inches (11.43 centimeters) on the rear are also going to be offering a smooth ride, but also one with enough traction for the control you need.
Mode selection and data are displayed on a 10.25-inch (26.03-centimeter) TFT color display that includes integrated map navigation and device connectivity. Everything you want to know about your scooter is displayed here. Settings, navigation, communication, media, phone, and even My Motorcycle options are available. Battery levels, range, acceleration, all that, visible via a full HD 1920 x 720 pixels. And don’t forget, there’s an app for that, just to make things easier, and even a split-screen function on the display.
seen and felt on a motorcycle.
Throw on a spring strut suspension with 4.3 inches (10.9 centimeters) of travel on the front mounted to a single-bridge telescopic 35 mm (1.37 in) fork, 3.6 inches (9.14 centimeters) of travel on a single-side swingarm at the rear, and BMW once again raises the bar for e-mobility manufacturers.
How about that exterior? What is there to say really. If someone were to drive past you right now, you’d now right away that they’re mounting a CE 04. But you won’t just yet as the market launch is estimated for Q1 2022. No time like the present to break out those checkbooks!