BMW and MINI Apps Surpass Ten Million Users - Here's How They Make Your Life Easier

Nowadays, many manufacturers have their own apps that serve as an interaction point between customers, brands, and their vehicles. One example is BMW and Mini – today, the companies announced their “My BMW” and “MINI” apps had surpassed a total of ten million active users. It surely wasn’t easy to reach this feat, but what helps is that the apps are packed with valuable services, helpful tips, and features that make users’ lives more convenient.

7 photos Photo: BMW