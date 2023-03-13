BMW and MINI Apps Surpass Ten Million Users - Here's How They Make Your Life Easier

Nowadays, many manufacturers have their own apps that serve as an interaction point between customers, brands, and their vehicles. One example is BMW and Mini – today, the companies announced their “My BMW” and “MINI” apps had surpassed a total of ten million active users. It surely wasn’t easy to reach this feat, but what helps is that the apps are packed with valuable services, helpful tips, and features that make users’ lives more convenient.
Out of these ten million users, two million use it on a daily basis. It’s all about digital nowadays, and BMW Group’s strategy of increasing customer proximity through digitalization has paid off. Customers are also pleased with the app’s functionalities. For instance, tens of thousands of users have awarded the app 5-star ratings on the Apple App Store.
Maybe you’re one of those people who feel they don’t need an extra app on their phone dedicated to their vehicle, which is completely fine. Not everyone is happy with the current trend of extensive digitalization, and for a good reason – we’re getting increasingly glued to and dependent on our phones. Let me tell you more about what you can do on these apps, and you can conclude whether they’re worth it or not.
First of all, drivers can use the apps to always keep up to date with the status of their vehicles. For example, you can check the fuel level of your car without actually being in it. Of course, a more comprehensive range of information is available to see.
The app also lets you lock and unlock the doors and activate the climate control/ventilation. The latter is especially handy if you live in extreme temperature environments. It will allow you to prepare your vehicle by heating or cooling it beforehand. This isn’t exactly groundbreaking technology. But it’s a further reason why the app can be helpful.
BMW Digital Key Plus, the “My BMW” app can enable the vehicle to carry out previously saved maneuvers and automated parking functions from a distance of up to approximately six meters.
There are also several advantages for EV drivers – besides getting real-time information about charging status and range, the app can notify you if it identifies potential irregularities regarding charging. Moreover, in Europe, customers can store BMW or Mini Charging contracts on the app and digitally authenticate at more than 400,000 charging points across Europe, making the plug-and-charge process intuitive and easy. Billing can be done monthly via the stored means of payment on the BMW or Mini apps.
Unfortunately, some customers forget about servicing or maintaining their vehicles. We’re human, so we’re bound to make mistakes sometimes - BMW tackled this issue by integrating push notifications and sending them out whenever needed. Customers can make an appointment directly in the app; it doesn’t get easier than that. Moreover, the entire service process is supported through the app; that means you can check in, tune into the service video, see the status of your vehicle, and pay directly in-app. If you’re left stranded on the side of the road or involved in an accident, you can call Roadside Assistance in the app.
Naturally, BMW and MINI provide a way to access content about their products and services and include helpful how-to videos. On the “Services and Store” tab, you can get an overview of all the available digital services and opt for ConnectedDrive upgrades.
Since September last year, the “My BMW” app has enabled users to view trip statistics and information on energy consumption, average speed, and CO2 emissions of past trips via the “My Trips” feature. A function that focuses on sustainability will be added, and drivers will receive tips on making their driving styles more efficient and sustainable. What’s more, the “Map” tab allows users to search for filling and charging stations without opening another app.
The demo mode is another smart move from BMW and MINI. Even if you don’t have one of the brand’s vehicles, you can still experience the functionality of the apps as if the car was already in your garage.
With technology constantly evolving, auto manufacturers need to find ways of making their apps stand out compared to those of competitors. BMW and MINI seem to be doing a good job. So more users will probably start using their apps. They aren’t necessary for an enjoyable driving experience. But they certainly make things much easier for customers.
Maybe you’re one of those people who feel they don’t need an extra app on their phone dedicated to their vehicle, which is completely fine. Not everyone is happy with the current trend of extensive digitalization, and for a good reason – we’re getting increasingly glued to and dependent on our phones. Let me tell you more about what you can do on these apps, and you can conclude whether they’re worth it or not.
First of all, drivers can use the apps to always keep up to date with the status of their vehicles. For example, you can check the fuel level of your car without actually being in it. Of course, a more comprehensive range of information is available to see.
The app also lets you lock and unlock the doors and activate the climate control/ventilation. The latter is especially handy if you live in extreme temperature environments. It will allow you to prepare your vehicle by heating or cooling it beforehand. This isn’t exactly groundbreaking technology. But it’s a further reason why the app can be helpful.
BMW Digital Key Plus, the “My BMW” app can enable the vehicle to carry out previously saved maneuvers and automated parking functions from a distance of up to approximately six meters.
There are also several advantages for EV drivers – besides getting real-time information about charging status and range, the app can notify you if it identifies potential irregularities regarding charging. Moreover, in Europe, customers can store BMW or Mini Charging contracts on the app and digitally authenticate at more than 400,000 charging points across Europe, making the plug-and-charge process intuitive and easy. Billing can be done monthly via the stored means of payment on the BMW or Mini apps.
Unfortunately, some customers forget about servicing or maintaining their vehicles. We’re human, so we’re bound to make mistakes sometimes - BMW tackled this issue by integrating push notifications and sending them out whenever needed. Customers can make an appointment directly in the app; it doesn’t get easier than that. Moreover, the entire service process is supported through the app; that means you can check in, tune into the service video, see the status of your vehicle, and pay directly in-app. If you’re left stranded on the side of the road or involved in an accident, you can call Roadside Assistance in the app.
Naturally, BMW and MINI provide a way to access content about their products and services and include helpful how-to videos. On the “Services and Store” tab, you can get an overview of all the available digital services and opt for ConnectedDrive upgrades.
Since September last year, the “My BMW” app has enabled users to view trip statistics and information on energy consumption, average speed, and CO2 emissions of past trips via the “My Trips” feature. A function that focuses on sustainability will be added, and drivers will receive tips on making their driving styles more efficient and sustainable. What’s more, the “Map” tab allows users to search for filling and charging stations without opening another app.
The demo mode is another smart move from BMW and MINI. Even if you don’t have one of the brand’s vehicles, you can still experience the functionality of the apps as if the car was already in your garage.
With technology constantly evolving, auto manufacturers need to find ways of making their apps stand out compared to those of competitors. BMW and MINI seem to be doing a good job. So more users will probably start using their apps. They aren’t necessary for an enjoyable driving experience. But they certainly make things much easier for customers.