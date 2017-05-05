autoevolution

BMW and Intel Will Deploy Fleet of Highly-Automated Cars on US Roads This Year

 
5 May 2017, 11:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Intel and BMW have announced that they will deploy a fleet of highly-automated vehicles on public roads later this year.
The announcement was made in San Jose, California, during Intel’s “Innovation Campus.” The chip manufacturer has showcased a modified BMW 7 Series during the event, which will be the base of the fleet. In total, 40 cars will compose the roster of highly-automated prototypes that will be operated on American roads.

Evidently, the fleet of forty vehicles is just a small part of the strategy between BMW, Intel, and Mobileye. The three allies will eventually deploy more units on the roads of other countries, but these should come at a later date.

It is important to remark that the vehicles are not fully autonomous, but highly-automated, Engadget notes. The difference in terms means that the cars can operate without the need for a human behind the wheel in particular conditions, but are unable to drive from one point to another without assistance.

Intel wants to develop a “base functionality platform” for automakers interested in building self-driving cars. The product would be licensed to various companies once it would be completed. Until that point, the chip maker will partner with BMW and Mobileye to develop those systems.

In other words, Intel has developed the “brain” of the driverless car technology that will be ultimately exercised in production vehicles, but it is restricted to highly-automated operation at the moment.

The restriction helps engineers gather data, learn from events the system records on the road, and advance the technology for the time when all of the components will be ready for testing.

Competition is fierce in this industry, and NVIDIA, another company that builds computer chips, is already involved in the field of autonomous cars.

Both Intel and NVIDIA are based in Santa Clara, but the latter sells processors to Tesla, which is already testing autonomous driving features in its products.
Intel BMW autonomous car technology autonomous cars driverless cars self-driving cars Mobileye
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673