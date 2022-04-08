BMW and Doja Cat Create One-of-a-Kind iX Livery for Coachella 2022

The Coachella festival is back after two years of absence due to the global health crisis. That means BMW is returning too for the fourth consecutive time as a sponsor to promote e-mobility.
The German manufacturer will bring two new models to the outdoor festival, the iX and i4. The automaker has teamed up with American rapper Doja Cat for the Road To Coachella campaign.
"I'm really excited that Coachella is back. The need for emotional experiences is as important for brands as it is for people. Coachella embodies the perfect blend of inspiration, innovation and sustainable focus", said Stefan Ponikva, Head of Brand Communication and Experience. "This fits perfectly with the BMW brand values and goals and what turned out to be decisive for our renewed commitment. This year we are designing our communications with artist Doja Cat - she really inspired us with her ideas and creativity."
Doja Cat is known for creating music videos and songs that achieve popularity on social media platforms. She has received a lot of accolades in her career, including a Grammy Award, MTV Video Music Awards and many others.
After the collaboration between BMW and Jeff Koons for the limited and custom M850i Gran Coupe, DojaCat is the next artist to create a livery. for the German carmake. In addition, BMW is collaborating with other people for the 2022 Coachella festival, such as Nyjah Huston (Olympic skateboarder and 13-time X-Games gold medalist), Victor Cruz (NFL star and fashion insider), Tremaine Emory (Creative director and fashion designer), and many others.
For this unique work of art, Doja Cat worked with one of the world's most renowned photographers, David LaChapelle, plus creative director Brett Alan Nelson. They created a one-of-a-kind livery for the BMW iX, inspired by Doja's Grammy-nominated album, Planet Her. It's a unique, bold, and in-your-face kind of wrap.
In 2019 at the latest Coachella festival, the German automaker did another partnership for one of their electric vehicles, the BMW i8, together with one of the most famous artists of this generation, Khalid.
Both the iX and the i4 use the BMW eDrive technology, assuring dynamics performance and better range. In addition, the two electric models use more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.
The iX is available in two different specs: the iX xDrive40, producing 326 hp, and the iX xDrive50, which has no less than 523 hp. The range is between 425 km (264 miles) and 630 km (391 miles).
At the same time, i4 has one eDrive spec and an M-Performance spec, which is the first BMW M-branded with an electric powertrain. The eDrive40 has 340 hp, while the i4 M50 has two electric powertrains producing 544 hp.
The 2022 Coachella festival is set to begin next weekend, with many top artists from around the world confirming their participation. Until then, check out the unique BMW iX made in collaboration with Doja Cat.
"I'm really excited that Coachella is back. The need for emotional experiences is as important for brands as it is for people. Coachella embodies the perfect blend of inspiration, innovation and sustainable focus", said Stefan Ponikva, Head of Brand Communication and Experience. "This fits perfectly with the BMW brand values and goals and what turned out to be decisive for our renewed commitment. This year we are designing our communications with artist Doja Cat - she really inspired us with her ideas and creativity."
Doja Cat is known for creating music videos and songs that achieve popularity on social media platforms. She has received a lot of accolades in her career, including a Grammy Award, MTV Video Music Awards and many others.
After the collaboration between BMW and Jeff Koons for the limited and custom M850i Gran Coupe, DojaCat is the next artist to create a livery. for the German carmake. In addition, BMW is collaborating with other people for the 2022 Coachella festival, such as Nyjah Huston (Olympic skateboarder and 13-time X-Games gold medalist), Victor Cruz (NFL star and fashion insider), Tremaine Emory (Creative director and fashion designer), and many others.
For this unique work of art, Doja Cat worked with one of the world's most renowned photographers, David LaChapelle, plus creative director Brett Alan Nelson. They created a one-of-a-kind livery for the BMW iX, inspired by Doja's Grammy-nominated album, Planet Her. It's a unique, bold, and in-your-face kind of wrap.
In 2019 at the latest Coachella festival, the German automaker did another partnership for one of their electric vehicles, the BMW i8, together with one of the most famous artists of this generation, Khalid.
Both the iX and the i4 use the BMW eDrive technology, assuring dynamics performance and better range. In addition, the two electric models use more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.
The iX is available in two different specs: the iX xDrive40, producing 326 hp, and the iX xDrive50, which has no less than 523 hp. The range is between 425 km (264 miles) and 630 km (391 miles).
At the same time, i4 has one eDrive spec and an M-Performance spec, which is the first BMW M-branded with an electric powertrain. The eDrive40 has 340 hp, while the i4 M50 has two electric powertrains producing 544 hp.
The 2022 Coachella festival is set to begin next weekend, with many top artists from around the world confirming their participation. Until then, check out the unique BMW iX made in collaboration with Doja Cat.